Training conference helps workers transition out of dog and cat meat trade

Photo courtesy of Soi Dog Foundation

Under the assignment of Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, Hanoi Sub-Department of Livestock Production, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine, in coordination with the Soi Dog Foundation and the Vietnam Social and Behaviour Change Communication for Sustainable Development Company (SBCC Vietnam), organised the 5th Sustainable Livelihood Transition Training Conference.

The programme drew the participation of representatives from state management agencies, experts in veterinary medicine, public health, and sustainable economic development, along with representatives from households currently transitioning away from the dog and cat meat trading and slaughtering business.

Building on the success of four previous rounds of livelihood training and three online sales skills courses, the highlight of this conference was a live trade demonstration and hands-on practice session held right in the conference hall.

Under the direct guidance of culinary and beverage-mixing experts, participating households were shown how to prepare, and then prepared themselves, popular, fast-selling dishes and drinks currently in demand on the market.

This hands-on experience not only created an energetic atmosphere but also helped participants clearly grasp the feasibility of the new business models before deciding to register for the programme.

At the event, a representative of Hanoi Sub-Department of Livestock Production, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine also presented the legal regulations on food safety, disease prevention and control, traceability, and slaughter control.

A representative of the Soi Dog Foundation shared practical operational experience from successful transition models implemented around the world, while SBCC Vietnam directly guided participants through the registration process for the livelihood programme and upcoming vocational courses.

In addition to career counselling, vocational training, and market-linkage activities, the organising committee announced the first batch of start up support for five business households that had actively participated in the training, while also accelerating the review process for the next five households so that support can be delivered during October and November this year. All costs for experts, training, and practice materials are fully funded.

Approved by Hanoi People's Committee on July 24, 2025, the project has to date achieved positive results, with 28 establishments ceasing operations and 25 establishments registering to convert their business models.

Photo courtesy of Soi Dog Foundation

Ngo Dinh Loat, deputy head of Hanoi Sub-Department of Livestock Production, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine, said, "The review results show that more and more business households are proactively ceasing operations and registering to transition. We encourage the remaining households to confidently join the programme and make full use of the training sessions and support packages currently underway."

Faizan Jalil, senior manager at the Soi Dog Foundation, said, "Experience from other South Asian Countries and around the world shows that when people see a safe new career opportunity with stable income, they will proactively come forward to participate in the transition. Looking back on the journey of five training rounds in Hanoi, we highly value the persistent commitment of the local authorities and implementing units."

Bui Thi Duyen, director of SBCC Vietnam, said, "Livelihood transition is a journey that begins with practice. Through five rounds of training and three vocational classes over this period, we have recognised that genuine proactivity only comes once people get to do the work themselves and experience it firsthand. Once they feel confident and steady enough to get started, the success of earlier models becomes the most effective form of persuasion"

As one of the households actively participating in the programme, Nguyen Van Hung, former owner of a dog and cat meat trading establishment in Tay Mo ward – who has now switched to selling beverages – said, "My business location isn't in a central area, so the early days of the switch were quite difficult. Fortunately, with the support, I was able to take part in the full range of courses, from online sales to preparation of foods and beverages. This practical knowledge has helped me learn how to apply technology to grow my business and attract new customers."

Building on the results achieved so far, the project management board will continue to accompany participants, expand vocational training activities, and deliver the first and second batches of support packages to traders.

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade The third training conference on a phased transition from dog and cat meat trading and slaughter to a more civilised livelihood took place in Hanoi on May 19.