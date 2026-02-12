Saigon Centre gains LEED platinum and gold certifications

From left to right, Sharon Ong, Lim Kay Siong, Gopalakrishnan, Santanu Duttagupta, and Quang Do unveil the LEED Platinum plaque.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Saigon Centre and officiated by Gopalakrishnan, managing director, South Asia and Middle East of USGBC; Santanu Duttagupta, associate director, Market Development of East India, Bangladesh and Vietnam of the US Green Building Council (USGBC); Quang Do, general director of Green Viet; Lim Kay Siong, Asset Operations Management, Real Estate, Keppel Vietnam; and Sharon Ong, head of Retail Operations, Real Estate, Keppel (Vietnam) and general manager of the Saigon Centre.

The certifications reflect the Saigon Centre’s strong performance across key sustainability criteria, including energy efficiency, operational excellence, and environmental management.

One of the key contributors to these achievements is the Saigon Centre’s focus on sustainable development practices, particularly the adoption of energy-efficient technologies. The development has implemented Electronically Commutated fans in its air handling units, combining direct current motors with electronic control systems. This alone reduces energy consumption by more than 1 million kilowatt-hours annually.

Other initiatives include the retrofitting of air handling units, the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting integrated with smart sensor technology, and the incorporation of solar energy solutions across the property.

Over the past six years, solar panels installed at Saigon Centre have generated more than 240,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy, resulting in both environmental benefits and cumulative cost savings of over VND600 million (approximately $23,000).

Beyond that, Saigon Centre has rolled out a range of initiatives that positively impact its communities. These include transforming food waste into compost, adopting eco-friendly products at Sedona Suites, Keppel’s serviced apartment project, providing battery-disposal bins, and introducing the “Bag Tree” initiative to encourage the use of reusable bags.

Keppel is a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity.

Headquartered in Singapore, Keppel operates in more than 20 countries worldwide, providing critical infrastructure and services supporting renewables, clean energy, decarbonisation, and digital connectivity.

In Vietnam, Keppel is one of the largest foreign real estate investors, with a portfolio across Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Saigon Centre, located in the heart of Ben Nghe Ward, formerly District 1, has been a landmark on the city’s skyline for nearly three decades.

Phase 1 of Saigon Centre commenced in 1994 and was completed in 1996, introducing one of the city’s earliest mixed-use developments that combined office, retail, and hospitality components.

Phase 2, completed in 2016, expanded the complex with a modern shopping mall, Grade A office space, and Sedona Suites serviced apartments.

Today, Saigon Centre is a vibrant hub for commerce, lifestyle, and hospitality, while also serving as a catalyst for urban development and contributing to Ho Chi Minh City’s ambition to become an international financial hub.

Saigon Centre, Keppel’s flagship mixed use development in Ho Chi Minh City.

