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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Roche Pharma Vietnam appoints new general manager, reinforcing commitment to Vietnam healthcare

July 23, 2026 | 15:41
(0) user say
Roche (Pharma) Vietnam Co., Ltd. on July 23 announced the appointment of Burak Pekmezci as general manager.

In his new role, Pekmezci will lead the company’s operations in Vietnam, continuing its long-standing commitment to partnering with the healthcare sector to expand patient access to advanced medical science and technology.

Roche Pharma Vietnam appoints new general manager, reinforcing commitment to Vietnam healthcare
Burak Pekmezci, general manager of Roche Pharma Vietnam

Pekmezci brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical sector across multiple markets. Most recently, he led the vaccines business across Vietnam and Cambodia, with a focus on raising immunisation rates, protecting public health, and broadening access to innovative medicines. He also serves as a Board member of Pharma Group, the pharmaceutical subcommittee of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.

His experience in expanding access to care, working across diverse health systems, and engaging in health policy dialogue aligns closely with Roche Pharma Vietnam’s direction: bringing early detection and advanced therapies closer to patients, while partnering with authorities to recognise healthcare as a strategic investment in human capital and sustainable growth, rather than a short-term cost. This is especially relevant to the company’s priority areas in Vietnam, such as breast cancer and ophthalmology, where early detection and timely access make a meaningful difference to patient outcomes.

“Vietnam has set ambitious development goals, and a healthy population is one of the strongest foundations for achieving them,” said Pekmezci.

“I am honoured to work alongside the Roche Pharma Vietnam team and our partners across the healthcare sector to contribute to the sustainable and comprehensive development of Vietnam’s healthcare system – from strengthening clinical capacity and early detection to broadening timely access to scientific progress. This is about doing now what patients need next.”

Roche Pharma Vietnam has had an operational presence in Vietnam for more than 30 years, partnering with authorities, hospitals and research institutes to strengthen the capacity of healthcare professionals, improve treatment outcomes and broaden access to innovative therapies, fostering a resilient and sustainable healthcare system for Vietnam.

Roche Pharma Vietnam appoints new general manager, reinforcing commitment to Vietnam healthcare
Burak Pekmezci and the Roche Pharma Vietnam team in Hanoi
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A seminar held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 12 heard how Ho Chi Minh Eye Hospital, in collaboration with Roche Pharma Vietnam, is exploring cutting-edge solutions for patients suffering from retina diseases.
New partnership sharpens focus on diabetic eye care New partnership sharpens focus on diabetic eye care

Efforts to tackle preventable blindness in Vietnam have gained new momentum through a public–private partnership focused on diabetic eye diseases.
Roche Pharma Vietnam and Hope Foundation inaugurate kitchen for boarding students Roche Pharma Vietnam and Hope Foundation inaugurate kitchen for boarding students

On March 27, Roche Pharma Vietnam, in collaboration with the Hope Foundation, opened a new kitchen facility at the Aró site of Lang Kindergarten in Tay Giang commune, Danang.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Roche Pharma leadership general manager healthcare appointment

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