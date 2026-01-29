Phu Quoc among Asia’s cheapest flight destinations

Photo: baodautu.vn

In its Cheapest Destinations 2026 report released on January 28, Skyscanner named Phu Quoc as the only Vietnamese destination to feature in the list offering the most competitive return economy-class airfares for 2026.

The ranking is based on actual flight search and booking data recorded in 2025, drawing on millions of monthly visits to the Skyscanner platform.

Phu Quoc’s inclusion alongside established beach destinations such as Phuket in Thailand, Manila in the Philippines, and Denpasar in Indonesia highlights the island’s improving air connectivity and growing accessibility for both regional and international travellers.

Beyond affordability, Phu Quoc is also emerging as a rising destination for the year ahead. According to Skyscanner’s Trending Destinations 2026 report, the island ranked second globally in terms of on-year growth in flight searches, surging by 184 per cent. Skyscanner noted that Phu Quoc is well suited for leisure travel thanks to its natural scenery, beaches, and tranquil atmosphere.

Phu Quoc is currently the only destination in Vietnam offering a 30-day visa exemption for international visitors. Combined with the continued expansion of domestic and international flight routes, the policy has helped enhance the island’s appeal and ease of access for foreign tourists.

In 2025, Phu Quoc welcomed around 8.3 million visitors, exceeding its annual target by more than 18 per cent. International arrivals reached nearly 1.9 million, almost double the figure recorded a year earlier.

The growth momentum has continued into early 2026, with the number of international flights to Phu Quoc International Airport rising by around 40 per cent on-year in the first month of the year.

