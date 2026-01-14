Corporate

Visa data highlights five key payment and travel trends in Vietnam for 2026

January 14, 2026 | 10:42
(0) user say
Visa, a global leader in digital payments, on January 13 released its outlook on the top five trends that will shape how Vietnamese people pay and travel in 2026.

As more young professionals and families explore new destinations and digital lifestyles, expectations for seamless, secure payments continue to rise.

Drawing on Visa’s latest Green Shoots Radar Report and additional insights:

  1. Premium and lifestyle spending is rising. Vietnamese consumers are increasingly seeking premium experiences, from travel and shopping to wellness and dining, and are showing greater interest in payment cards with travel-related benefits.
  2. Digital-first and instant experiences are expected. Consumers want fast, frictionless digital payments – whether booking, shopping, or managing travel – across all devices and platforms.
  3. Multi-currency and mobile wallets are gaining ground. Vietnamese people are adopting multi-currency cards and mobile wallets for both daily and overseas spending, while credit cards remain the top choice for larger purchases.
  4. Young, confident, and family-focused consumers lead the way. Affluent and tech-savvy people, especially younger generations, are driving growth in digital payments and outbound travel, with a strong focus on family and future goals.
  5. Seamless payments across borders and channels. Vietnamese people expect secure, convenient payment solutions that work everywhere – at home, online, and abroad – enabling them to manage spending in real time.
Visa data highlights five key payment and travel trends in Vietnam for 2026

“Vietnamese consumers are confident, tech-savvy, and eager to explore more of the world. Visa is committed to supporting this growing demand by driving economic growth and fostering a robust digital payments ecosystem. Our efforts align closely with the Vietnamese government’s digitalisation goals, ensuring that consumers and businesses alike can benefit from seamless, secure, and globally accepted payment solutions – wherever life takes them,” said Dung Dang Tuyet, country manager for Vietnam and Laos, Visa.

Visa launches card-based trade payment platform Visa launches card-based trade payment platform

A new card-based platform has been launched to support trade payments between Vietnam and South Korea, as bilateral trade volumes continue to expand.
Visa and Techcombank win AmCham’s 2025 ESG Tech Innovation Award for Eco Card Visa and Techcombank win AmCham’s 2025 ESG Tech Innovation Award for Eco Card

Visa and Techcombank have been jointly honoured with the prestigious 2025 AmCham ESG Tech Innovation Award for their groundbreaking Techcombank Visa Eco Card.
Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa has launched its 'tap-to-ride' contactless payment solution on Hanoi’s Metro Line 2A – between Cat Linh and Ha Dong – marking another step in Vietnam’s shift towards digital transport systems.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

