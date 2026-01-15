Corporate

Regent Phu Quoc announces general manager appointment

January 15, 2026 | 11:06
(0) user say
Juan Losada is returning to Regent Phu Quoc to lead the luxury resort’s next phase of development, bringing more than 15 years of experience in high-end hospitality.

Regent Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has appointed Losada as general manager of Regent Phu Quoc, located within the Phu Quoc Marina Integrated Resort Complex. Losada previously played a key role in the resort’s pre-opening team and now returns to oversee its ongoing operations and strategic direction.

Regent Phu Quoc announces general manager appointment

A seasoned hotelier with more than 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Losada is known for guiding multicultural teams and maintaining a strong focus on service excellence. He holds a Master of Business Administration from EHL Lausanne in Switzerland and a Bachelor of Arts in Hotel Management from the University of West London in the UK, combining strategic expertise with a hands-on approach to guest experience.

The appointment marks a return for Losada, who was part of the opening executive team at Regent Phu Quoc, serving as pre-opening and opening general manager from early 2019 to late 2022.

During this period, he was responsible for developing the hotel’s overall strategy, shaping the product offering, and positioning the resort as an ultra-luxury brand in both the Vietnamese and wider Asian markets.

Regent Phu Quoc announces general manager appointment

Ahead of its opening in 2022, Regent Phu Quoc was highlighted by leading international travel publications, including Forbes, Condé Nast Traveler, and Travel + Leisure, as one of the most anticipated luxury hotel debuts of the year. In 2025, the resort was recognised by Michelin, Travel + Leisure, Tatler Asia, and Robb Report Vietnam, among others, as one of Vietnam’s leading hotels and dining destinations, adding to a growing list of local and international accolades.

Returning to Regent Phu Quoc as general manager, Losada brings international experience in managing luxury hotels in destinations including Dubai and Barcelona. During his career, properties under his leadership have received industry recognition, reflecting a consistent focus on operational standards and guest experience.

Losada was also involved in organising activities linked to the APEC 2017 summit, which hosted 21 heads of state, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and former International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. The experience highlighted his exposure to large-scale, high-profile international events requiring complex coordination and security standards.

Regent Phu Quoc said Losada’s return is expected to support the resort’s next phase of development, with a focus on operational efficiency, revenue optimisation, and guest experience. The appointment comes as the property looks to strengthen its positioning in the high-end hospitality segment amid growing competition in the region.

By Que Chi

TagTag:
Regent Hotels & Resorts General manager appointment Luxury and lifestyle portfolio Regent Phu Quoc Integrated Resort Complex Talent hotelier Juan Losada

