Phu Quoc named Asia’s most beautiful island, third worldwide

The announcement, made on October 7, saw Phu Quoc top the Asian list with a score of 95.51 out of 100, based on traveller satisfaction across criteria including service quality, natural scenery, beaches, cuisine, and hospitality. The recognition cements the island’s reputation as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists.

The island’s outstanding score also secured its third-place position globally, following Kiawah and Hilton Head islands in the US. It surpassed other world-famous destinations such as the Maldives (92.31), Maui in Hawaii (93.35), Bali (89.84), and Phuket (84.62).

The Condé Nast Traveler rankings are divided into eight regional categories: the United States, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean, Australia and the Pacific, North America, Central and South America, and the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

The award is part of the magazine’s prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards, one of the most reputable and long-standing honours in the global tourism industry. Now in its 38th year, the awards attracted nearly one million participants, who voted across various categories based on criteria including safety, convenience, price, scenery, and overall travel experience. According to the organisers, the list serves as a 'handbook for travellers planning their next journey'.

In the top 10 rankings, Thailand and the Philippines each had three representatives, while the remaining spots went to Indonesia, Malaysia, and India, underscoring Asia’s growing appeal as a premier island tourism region.