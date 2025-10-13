Corporate

Phu Quoc named Asia’s most beautiful island, third worldwide

October 13, 2025 | 19:11
(0) user say
Phu Quoc has been recognised as Asia’s most beautiful island and the third most beautiful in the world by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 rankings.

The announcement, made on October 7, saw Phu Quoc top the Asian list with a score of 95.51 out of 100, based on traveller satisfaction across criteria including service quality, natural scenery, beaches, cuisine, and hospitality. The recognition cements the island’s reputation as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Phu Quoc named Asia’s most beautiful island, third worldwide

The island’s outstanding score also secured its third-place position globally, following Kiawah and Hilton Head islands in the US. It surpassed other world-famous destinations such as the Maldives (92.31), Maui in Hawaii (93.35), Bali (89.84), and Phuket (84.62).

The Condé Nast Traveler rankings are divided into eight regional categories: the United States, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean, Australia and the Pacific, North America, Central and South America, and the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

The award is part of the magazine’s prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards, one of the most reputable and long-standing honours in the global tourism industry. Now in its 38th year, the awards attracted nearly one million participants, who voted across various categories based on criteria including safety, convenience, price, scenery, and overall travel experience. According to the organisers, the list serves as a 'handbook for travellers planning their next journey'.

In the top 10 rankings, Thailand and the Philippines each had three representatives, while the remaining spots went to Indonesia, Malaysia, and India, underscoring Asia’s growing appeal as a premier island tourism region.

Phu Quoc named as one of Asia's 'Best Islands' Phu Quoc named as one of Asia's 'Best Islands'
Three destinations help Vietnam surpass Singapore as Southeast Asian tourism star Three destinations help Vietnam surpass Singapore as Southeast Asian tourism star
Sol by Melia Phu Quoc partners with Cocoon Vietnam for 'Endless Summer' campaign Sol by Melia Phu Quoc partners with Cocoon Vietnam for 'Endless Summer' campaign
Emirates and Sun Group team up to promote tourism in Vietnam Emirates and Sun Group team up to promote tourism in Vietnam
Vinpearl signs multi-deal arrangement with Russian travel firms Vinpearl signs multi-deal arrangement with Russian travel firms
Sun Group gets okay to establish Sun PhuQuoc Airways Sun Group gets okay to establish Sun PhuQuoc Airways

By Thai An

TagTag:
phu quoc phu quoc island Conde Nast Traveler

