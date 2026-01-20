Tides of Heritage: A Tet speciality at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach

At InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, Lunar New Year is not treated as a festive overlay, but as an expression of place. The resort brings this philosophy to life through the Tet artwork “Tides of Heritage”, unveiled in the lobby, along with a sense of calm, personal renewal, and a New Year remembered in its most refined form.

Across the InterContinental brand, each destination is shaped by its cultural context, where global refinement adapts seamlessly to local identity. On Phu Quoc, that identity is inseparable from the ocean, from craftsmanship born of patience, and from a quiet elegance rooted in Vietnamese heritage.

Created in collaboration with a young Vietnamese artist, the artwork celebrates cultural memory through a contemporary lens. Drawing inspiration from Dong Ho folk paintings, familiar symbols emerge: the Lion Dance, alive with movement and joy, and the Boy Riding the Koi Fish, lifting the InterContinental insignia, a gesture connecting tradition with the present, generations, and the wider world.

Surrounding motifs echo folk art while reflecting the resort’s design language, with flowing waves, architectural rhythms, and colours drawn from sand and sea, allowing the artwork to exist naturally within its setting.

The tide continues its journey. It touches sound, as drums begin to resonate and lion dancers bring energy into open spaces, carrying wishes of prosperity and renewal. It then softens into quieter rituals, with calligraphy brushes tracing hopes onto red paper and To He figurines shaped by careful hands, evoking the playful spirit and simple joys of a childhood Tet.

As afternoon eases into evening, Lunar New Year takes on a gentler rhythm. At Pearl Lounge, conversations linger over afternoon tea, where sweetness and serenity echo the warmth of reunion. High above the shoreline, at INK 360, anticipation unfolds through the Wheel of Joy, offering guests red envelopes inspired by the tradition of lucky exchange, capturing the delight of chance, fortune, and shared celebration.

When night falls, dining becomes another expression of togetherness. At Sora & Umi, a festive feast is accompanied by live music, where flavours and melodies move in harmony, reflecting the communal tables that lie at the heart of festive gatherings.

At LAVA, the celebration turns inward and symbolic. During the first days of Tet, a special five-course journey, A Gallop of Fine Flavours, unfolds as a tribute to renewal and forward movement. Guided by Chef Dung and gentle guitar melodies, cuisine and sound progress in quiet synchrony, creating a sense of progression that feels both intentional and serene.

Between moments of celebration, space is held for stillness. At the HARNN Heritage Spa, Tet of Renewal invites guests into a healing sound journey guided by singing bowls, a ritual of release and intention-setting that reflects the deeper meaning of Tet beyond festivity, aligning body and mind with the promise of new beginnings.

Meanwhile, February introduces another celebration, quieter, more intimate, and shaped by connection. With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, the resort’s rhythm slows, turning from shared celebration to intimate moments for two. At Pearl Lounge, Sweet Love Harmony invites couples to linger over afternoon tea with delicate flavours and a glass of sparkling wine, where soft light and whispered conversation create a moment suspended in time.

Continuing the journey of love, LAVA welcomes lovers to Love Is in the Strings, where candlelight flickers against the horizon and live guitar melodies mingle with the sea’s gentle rhythm.

Long after the festivities draw to a close, a quieter presence remains. Vietnamese spirit settles into the rhythm of the place, felt in unspoken moments and unhurried pauses. On Pearl Island, where nature opens wide and cultural memory is held with care, InterContinental Phu Quoc frames spring as a feeling rather than a season.