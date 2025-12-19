Sun Group pioneers urban tram system in Phu Quoc

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Phu Quoc urban railway project. Photo: Sun Group

On December 19, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the urban railway scheme in Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, invested by Sun Group. With total investment of nearly VND9 trillion ($360 million), the project is a strategically important transport infrastructure development expected to play a central role in shaping urban growth and creating new momentum for Phu Quoc.

At the same ceremony, the construction phase of several projects anticipated for the APEC high-level conference in late 2027 kicked off, including the Duong Dong 2 reservoir and the Ham Ninh and Cua Can resettlement areas.

The ceremony was one of 12 nationwide venues for ground-breaking, inauguration, and technical opening events held to mark the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and was connected online to the launch ceremony for the Olympic Sports Urban Area in Hanoi.

The Phu Quoc urban tram line project, phase 1, is being implemented under the Build-Operate-Transfer model by Sun Group, with a total investment of nearly VND9 trillion ($360 million), expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

This strategically important transportation infrastructure scheme will play a major role in urban development and create new growth momentum for Phu Quoc in the coming period.

Minister Thang said, “Vietnam hosting APEC Year 2027 is a great honour for the country, and also a particularly important diplomatic and political event, highlighting Vietnam's role and position in the Asia-Pacific region.”

"The Ministry of Finance will work closely with An Giang province and relevant agencies to ensure the projects are completed on schedule and contribute effectively to the success of the APEC 2027 Conference in Phu Quoc," he added.

Sun Group is also the first private enterprise in Vietnam to develop an urban tram line, marking deeper private-sector participation in modern public transport infrastructure. Once operational, Phu Quoc will become the first locality in Vietnam to operate this type of modern urban transport system.

The project is located on the 10-lane provincial road DT.975, directly connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC Conference Centre, forming a modern, synchronised, and high-quality public transportation system.

The Phu Quoc urban tram line is 17.59 km long, including elevated, ground-level, and underground sections; it has six stations, including five ground-level stations and 1 underground station at the APEC Conference Centre.

The vehicles used are three-car trams, with a design speed of 70–100 km per hour, a transport capacity of approximately 4,500 passengers per hour, shortening travel time from the airport to the APEC Conference Centre and tourist areas in the South of the island to about 20 minutes.

According to the plan, the Phu Quoc urban tram line will continue to be studied for expansion to Duong Dong and An Thoi port. Utilising zero-emission energy, this light rail line is also expected to contribute to reducing traffic congestion, limiting private vehicles, and encouraging a shift towards a green, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly public transport model.

Beyond its significance in terms of transportation infrastructure, the urban light rail line also contributes to enhancing the tourism experience by directly connecting Phu Quoc International Airport to resorts, entertainment venues, and the APEC convention centre.

Once operational, the project will help shape a modern, integrated Phu Quoc, approaching the operational standards of leading tourist destinations in the region and the world, such as Singapore or Dubai.

Hanoi seeks to fund urban railway project with ODA, preferential loans The People’s Committee of Hanoi has proposed the municipal People’s Council add the urban railway project No 3 to the list of projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) and preferential loans from foreign donors.