Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sun Group pioneers urban tram system in Phu Quoc

December 19, 2025 | 15:00
(0) user say
Construction has begun on a major urban railway project in Phu Quoc aimed at strengthening transport connectivity and supporting urban development.
Sun Group pioneers urban tram system in Phu Quoc
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Phu Quoc urban railway project. Photo: Sun Group

On December 19, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the urban railway scheme in Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, invested by Sun Group. With total investment of nearly VND9 trillion ($360 million), the project is a strategically important transport infrastructure development expected to play a central role in shaping urban growth and creating new momentum for Phu Quoc.

At the same ceremony, the construction phase of several projects anticipated for the APEC high-level conference in late 2027 kicked off, including the Duong Dong 2 reservoir and the Ham Ninh and Cua Can resettlement areas.

The ceremony was one of 12 nationwide venues for ground-breaking, inauguration, and technical opening events held to mark the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and was connected online to the launch ceremony for the Olympic Sports Urban Area in Hanoi.

The Phu Quoc urban tram line project, phase 1, is being implemented under the Build-Operate-Transfer model by Sun Group, with a total investment of nearly VND9 trillion ($360 million), expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

This strategically important transportation infrastructure scheme will play a major role in urban development and create new growth momentum for Phu Quoc in the coming period.

Minister Thang said, “Vietnam hosting APEC Year 2027 is a great honour for the country, and also a particularly important diplomatic and political event, highlighting Vietnam's role and position in the Asia-Pacific region.”

"The Ministry of Finance will work closely with An Giang province and relevant agencies to ensure the projects are completed on schedule and contribute effectively to the success of the APEC 2027 Conference in Phu Quoc," he added.

Sun Group is also the first private enterprise in Vietnam to develop an urban tram line, marking deeper private-sector participation in modern public transport infrastructure. Once operational, Phu Quoc will become the first locality in Vietnam to operate this type of modern urban transport system.

The project is located on the 10-lane provincial road DT.975, directly connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC Conference Centre, forming a modern, synchronised, and high-quality public transportation system.

The Phu Quoc urban tram line is 17.59 km long, including elevated, ground-level, and underground sections; it has six stations, including five ground-level stations and 1 underground station at the APEC Conference Centre.

The vehicles used are three-car trams, with a design speed of 70–100 km per hour, a transport capacity of approximately 4,500 passengers per hour, shortening travel time from the airport to the APEC Conference Centre and tourist areas in the South of the island to about 20 minutes.

According to the plan, the Phu Quoc urban tram line will continue to be studied for expansion to Duong Dong and An Thoi port. Utilising zero-emission energy, this light rail line is also expected to contribute to reducing traffic congestion, limiting private vehicles, and encouraging a shift towards a green, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly public transport model.

Beyond its significance in terms of transportation infrastructure, the urban light rail line also contributes to enhancing the tourism experience by directly connecting Phu Quoc International Airport to resorts, entertainment venues, and the APEC convention centre.

Once operational, the project will help shape a modern, integrated Phu Quoc, approaching the operational standards of leading tourist destinations in the region and the world, such as Singapore or Dubai.

Hanoi seeks to fund urban railway project with ODA, preferential loans Hanoi seeks to fund urban railway project with ODA, preferential loans

The People’s Committee of Hanoi has proposed the municipal People’s Council add the urban railway project No 3 to the list of projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) and preferential loans from foreign donors.

Cat Linh-Ha Dong trains receive temporary registration certificates Cat Linh-Ha Dong trains receive temporary registration certificates

The Vietnam Register (VR) announced that it had issued temporary registration certificates for 13 trains of the long-delayed Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance Minister Of Finance Nguyen Van Thang Phu Quoc railway project

Related Contents

Flexible tax regime proposed to better reflect actual incomes of household businesses

Flexible tax regime proposed to better reflect actual incomes of household businesses

Major tax law amendments to simplify rules and support economic growth

Major tax law amendments to simplify rules and support economic growth

Public investment making an impact

Public investment making an impact

Ministry of Finance moves to improve management of foreign funding

Ministry of Finance moves to improve management of foreign funding

Government offers incentives to spur green, circular economy projects

Government offers incentives to spur green, circular economy projects

MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors

MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors

Latest News ⁄ Investing

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

LS Eco Energy to invest in Vietnam rare earth sector

LS Eco Energy to invest in Vietnam rare earth sector

Government moves to establish International Financial Centre

Government moves to establish International Financial Centre

Vietnam's IFC to target global investment flows

Vietnam's IFC to target global investment flows

Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities

Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities

Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects

Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

JustCo expands business into Vietnam

JustCo expands business into Vietnam

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

Oil and gas firms post strong 2025 results

Oil and gas firms post strong 2025 results

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020