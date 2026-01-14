Corporate

Vietnam ranks second among Chinese travellers’ top destinations

January 14, 2026 | 11:59
(0) user say
Vietnam has emerged as the second most popular global destination for Chinese travellers, following South Korea and ahead of Thailand, according to new research by China Trading Desk.
Vietnam ranks second among Chinese travellers’ top destinations
Photo: baodautu.vn

A study released by China Trading Desk on January 8 shows that South Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand, in that order, are expected to be the top three overseas destinations for Chinese tourists this year. The ranking reflects strong transport connectivity with China and the availability of well-established tourist attractions. Long-haul destinations such as Europe and Africa are also attracting growing interest from Chinese travellers.

China Trading Desk forecasts that Chinese tourists will make between 165 and 175 million outbound trips in 2026, an increase of 10-20 million journeys compared with an estimated 155 million trips in 2025.

In 2025, mainland China was Vietnam's largest source market, with 5.28 million arrivals, accounting for around 25 per cent of total international visitors. By comparison, Thailand welcomed approximately 4.5 million Chinese tourists during the same year.

By contrast, travel demand from China to Japan is expected to decline sharply in 2026. China Trading Desk estimates that Japan will receive between 4.8 million and 5.8 million Chinese visitors, nearly 50 per cent lower than the 9.3 million recorded in 2025.

Monthly arrivals to Japan fell to around 560,000 in November amid rising political tensions, before dropping further to about 530,000 in December.

Founded in 2018, China Trading Desk provides the China Outbound Travel Sentiment Survey, a regular study tracking overseas travel behaviour and sentiment among Chinese consumers.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, China's tourism sector is forecast to grow by around 7 per cent annually over the next decade, contributing approximately $3.8 trillion to national GDP. By 2031, China is expected to overtake the United States to become the world's largest travel and tourism market.

KOI founder named to Forbes China top list KOI founder named to Forbes China top list
Young Chinese revive and transform ancient crafts for modern markets Young Chinese revive and transform ancient crafts for modern markets
Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists
Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers
BUV and China's CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation BUV and China's CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation
Galaxy Macau Celebrates Chinese New Year with Special Offerings Galaxy Macau Celebrates Chinese New Year with Special Offerings

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Chinese travellers chinese Vietnam tourism Vietnam

ptbv2020