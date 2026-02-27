Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

F&N eyes Chuong Duong Beverage factory acquisition

February 27, 2026 | 16:41
(0) user say
Fraser and Neave, Limited, part of the Thai Beverage group, has offered VND98 billion ($3.76 million) to acquire Chuong Duong Beverage’s Nhon Trach 3 soft drink factory.
F&N eyes Chuong Duong Beverage factory acquisition

Chuong Duong Beverage Joint Stock Company has added documents for an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for late February. The company noted that this offer includes $2.53 million for tangible assets and $1.23 million for the Saxi brand.

F&N plans to carry out the transaction through its wholly owned Singapore-incorporated subsidiary, F&N Ventures Pte. Ltd.

Prior to this, F&N invested $230.3 million to purchase more than 96 million shares of Vinamilk at the end of 2025, consolidating its position as the largest foreign shareholder.

F&N has offered $3.76 million for the Nhon Trach 3 soft drink factory. The company is expected to pay 35 per cent to Chuong Duong upon signing the transfer contract. Another 60 per cent will be paid upon completion of the transfer, with the remaining balance retained to address post-transaction matters.

This move comes amid Chuong Duong’s prolonged business downturn. Specifically, Chuong Duong has recorded losses for five consecutive years. In the 2025 financial year alone, it posted a loss of $3.09 million, bringing accumulated losses to $13.43 million.

The Board of Directors assessed that the situation has placed significant pressure on shareholders’ equity and requires urgent decisions to improve the company’s financial capacity and cash flow.

The Nhon Trach 3 soft drink factory broke ground at the end of 2019 with a total investment of $3.07 million and began operations in 2022. Chuong Duong planned to increase the factory’s capacity by 50 per cent, bringing total output to 50 million litres per year. The factory helped the company expand its product portfolio and distribution roadmap, thereby strengthening its position in the soft drinks market.

Chuong Duong Beverage breaks ground on new projects under asset value creation efforts Chuong Duong Beverage breaks ground on new projects under asset value creation efforts

Chuong Duong Beverage JSC, a subsidiary of SABECO, broke ground on a beverage packaging factory and a built-to-suit warehouse in Binh Duong province, a part of its long-term strategy to further expand its distribution network, route-to-market, and create greater value for its shareholders.
Thai firm F&N Dairy Investments seeks to raise stake in Vinamilk Thai firm F&N Dairy Investments seeks to raise stake in Vinamilk

Thai firm F&N Dairy Investments plans to increase its stake in Vinamilk to 18.69 per cent, continuing its long-term strategy of expanding in Vietnam’s consumer goods sector and benefiting from substantial dividend payouts.
Can Chuong Duong Beverages’ new chairman turn a profit? Can Chuong Duong Beverages’ new chairman turn a profit?

Deputy general director of Sabeco Neo Gim Siong Bennett has just been appointed to the highest position in Chuong Duong Beverages JSC (code: SCD).

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
M&A Chuong Duong Beverage soft drink Saxi Chuong Duong

Related Contents

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

Mitsubishi acquires Thuan An 1 residential development from PDR

Mitsubishi acquires Thuan An 1 residential development from PDR

The generics industry: unlocking new growth drivers

The generics industry: unlocking new growth drivers

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi sees launch of new innovation centre with state-private model

Hanoi sees launch of new innovation centre with state-private model

Businesses bouncing back after turbulent year

Businesses bouncing back after turbulent year

F&N eyes Chuong Duong Beverage factory acquisition

F&N eyes Chuong Duong Beverage factory acquisition

Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure

Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020