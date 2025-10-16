Wyndham Grand Phu Quoc marks two years of luxury hospitality

Since opening in 2023, Wyndham Grand Phu Quoc has become a benchmark for 5-star hospitality, combining world-class facilities with personalised service. The resort celebrates its achievements while looking ahead to a new phase of guest experiences, focusing on creating memorable stays and fostering connection and enjoyment for visitors.

The resort has established itself as a preferred destination for both domestic and international travellers as it continues to impress with its elegant accommodations, heartfelt hospitality, and an exceptional array of entertainment, recreation, and dining options designed to create lasting memories for every guest.

Over the past two years, Wyndham Grand Phu Quoc has achieved a series of notable upgrades and service enhancements. The Kids Club has been completely redesigned to feature creative play zones tailored to different age groups, encouraging young guests to explore, learn, and have fun in a safe environment. The central swimming pool has been revitalised with the addition of modern water slides, offering a fun and energetic experience for families.

One of the resort’s 21 luxurious Indochina-style villas, featuring a spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen, private pool, and garden BBQ area

In addition, 21 new luxury villas with private pools have been introduced, blending timeless Indochina-style architecture with international-standard amenities. These exclusive accommodations offer an elevated sense of privacy and sophistication for discerning travellers seeking a refined retreat.

Beyond accommodation, Wyndham Grand Phu Quoc has continued to expand its culinary and leisure offerings, crafting a holistic all-day experience. Guests can indulge in nightly seafood buffets, savour diverse international cuisines, unwind at the spa, enjoy water sports, or join family bonding activities throughout the resort.

Especially, the expanded Kids Club area and the new five-lane water slides bring endless fun for families, alongside popular daily activities such as cooking and mixology classes and the lively foam party at Wyndham Grand Phu Quoc.

These continuous innovations have laid the foundation for Wyndham Grand Phu Quoc’s bold move to pioneer the 'All-Inclusive Resort' model in Phu Quoc – a place where guests can truly enjoy a complete holiday experience. Every aspect of the stay – from accommodation and dining to entertainment, recreation, and wellness – is seamlessly included, embodying the philosophy of 'One Destination, All Experiences'.