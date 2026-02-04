Hanoi ranks among world’s top destinations for 2026

Photo: baodautu.vn

Hanoi is now ranked fourth among the world’s 25 best destinations for 2026 by Tripadvisor, according to an announcement released on February 3. The ranking is part of Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Destinations list, which recognises locations receiving consistently high volumes of positive reviews over a 12-month period based on verified traveller experiences. Out of more than eight million destinations worldwide, fewer than 1 per cent earn this distinction, marking the highest level of recognition in Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Tripadvisor describes Hanoi as a historic city that is “charming yet modern”, where visitors can explore the Old Quarter, visit historical landmarks and colonial-era architecture, and experience contemporary urban life. The capital is home to more than 600 temples, pagodas, and towers, contributing to its distinctive cultural appeal.

Beyond the overall ranking, Hanoi also placed 11th in the global food destinations category and seventh among cultural destinations. Meanwhile, Quy Nhon was named among trending destinations, ranking fourth in that category.

Bali topped the 2026 list, followed by London in second place and Dubai in third. Other destinations in the top 10 include Paris (fifth), Rome (sixth), Marrakech (seventh), Bangkok (eighth), Crete (ninth) and New York (10th).

In addition to destinations, Tripadvisor also presents Best of the Best rankings across categories such as beaches, hotels, restaurants, travel trends, and things to do.