Pfizer Vietnam hosts symposia on pediatric pneumococcal disease

Pfizer Vietnam, together with the Department of Pediatrics and the Centre for Health Professionals Training at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy Ho Chi Minh City, hosted specialised scientific symposia on pneumococcus in Ho Chi Minh City on November 11 and in Hanoi on November 13.

Focusing on ‘Serotype Dynamics in Pediatric Pneumococcal Disease,’ the events provided a platform for domestic healthcare professionals to review the latest epidemiological data, highlighting risks posed by highly virulent bacterial strains in young children.

Photo: Pfizer

The events featured distinguished participants, including Prof. Dr. Phan Trong Lan, director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology; prof. Dr. Cao Huu Nghia, head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Pasteur Institute Ho Chi Minh City.

The others were Prof. Dr. Pham Nhat An, vice president of the Vietnam Pediatric Association, director of the Pediatrics Centre and head of the Pediatric Inpatient Department, Vinmec Times City International Hospital; and Dr. Bach Thi Chinh, medical director of VNVC Vaccination Centre. In addition,

The events also served as a scientific platform for Vietnamese and international experts to share experiences in implementing early and broad prevention strategies aimed at effectively controlling high-risk pneumococcal serotypes. The symposia additionally highlighted the global contributions of legacy of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in preventing pneumococcal disease in children.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 1.6 million people die each year from diseases caused by pneumococcus, and about one million of these deaths occur in children under the age of five.

Pneumococcus is responsible for serious illnesses such as pneumonia, otitis media and especially invasive diseases that enter the bloodstream or cerebrospinal fluid such as meningitis and bacteremia. Vietnam is one of the 15 countries with the highest prevalence of childhood pneumonia, which is a leading disease in terms of morbidity and mortality among children under five.

Speaking at the symposia, Dr. Truong Huu Khanh, former head of the Department of Infection and Neurology of Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City and vice president of the Infectious Diseases Association, said, “Young children are the most vulnerable group to pneumococcus, particularly when infected with highly virulent serotypes. The invasiveness and virulence vary across pneumococcal serotypes, necessitating the need for prevention strategies that broadly cover high-risk serotypes.”

He also warned that pneumococcus is currently one of the leading pathogens associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR)-related deaths across all age groups. A 2019 study published in The Lancet estimated that approximately 600,000 deaths are related to antibiotic-resistant pneumococcus, with around 125,000 directly caused by this factor. This bacterium is among the four most dangerous pathogens contributing to global AMR mortality.

Experts note that more than 100 pneumococcal serotypes have been identified, and 23 of them account for approximately 80 to 90 per cent of invasive pneumococcal disease cases in children. These include high-risk serotypes such as 1, 3, 5, 6A, 7F, 8, 11A, 12F, 15A, 19A, 19F and 31. The continuous circulation and evolution of these serotypes highlight the urgent need to update prevention strategies based on current epidemiology.

Given the complex evolution of pneumococcus and the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, experts at the symposia stressed that proactive prevention is the most critical strategy. This aligns with Resolution 72-NQ/TW, which emphasises shifting focus from treatment to prevention.

Experts also recommended that prevention strategies must be comprehensive, coordinated, and sustainable. These include enhancing personal and environmental hygiene, raising community awareness about pneumococcal disease and its early warning signs and early proactive prevention.

According to WHO, vaccination is considered one of the most effective measures to reduce the burden of infectious diseases, especially in the context of global antibiotic resistance. Vaccination doesn't just protect individuals, it also reduces bacterial carriage at the community level, creating an immunity shield that protects even those who are not vaccinated.

“The ongoing circulation and evolution of pneumococcal serotypes make close monitoring crucial for effective disease control,” said Prof. Javier Díez Domingo from the Vaccine Research Department at FISABIO Public Health Foundation in Spain.

“Implementing advanced preventive solutions that cover high-risk serotypes is key to closing immunity gaps. This scientific approach reduces the risk of invasive pneumococcal disease while also supporting proactive, sustainable protection of child health,” he added.

To date, the Ministry of Health has licensed five pneumococcal vaccines. Each vaccine differs in development technology, serotype coverage, clinical research pathways and post-introduction data. Four of these vaccines are produced using conjugate technology, which enables the development of immune memory and reduces pneumococcal carriage in the nasopharynx, contributing to long-lasting protection and stronger herd immunity.

Speaking at the symposia, Dr. Mark Fletcher, senior director, Pfizer Vaccines Research and Development, Medical Affairs, noted, “The legacy of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines represents a global medical achievement, having been widely implemented in more than 160 countries and demonstrating a significant impact in reducing disease burden and mortality among children. We believe this provides a solid foundation to further expand protective coverage, enhance preventive effectiveness, and address complex future health challenges such as antimicrobial resistance.”

Dr. Mark Fletcher, senior director, Pfizer Vaccines Research and Development, Medical Affairs. Photo: Pfizer

The talks are a part of Pfizer Vietnam continuous efforts in supporting the healthcare sector through awareness-raising initiatives and sharing of international best practices, contributing to the protection of public health and especially safeguarding children, who represent the future of the nation.

