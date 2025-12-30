Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Vietnam is facing growing climate-linked health challenges, with dengue fever standing out as one of the most pressing concerns. Once a seasonal illness, dengue has evolved into a year-round public health threat as rising temperatures, humidity, and erratic weather enabling aedes mosquitoes to breed more rapidly and unpredictably.

Dengue affects people across Vietnam, from the south to the north, and across all age groups, including children, adults, and the elderly. Each year, the country reports over 100,000 dengue cases, among the highest incidence rates in Southeast Asia. In 2022, cases climbed to nearly 370,000, with 133 deaths, making the highest total on record.

These shifts are reshaping disease patterns and increasing burdens on public health and system healthcare, underscoring the importance of strengthened prevention measures and health resilience.

With a 244-year heritage, Takeda continues to take a purpose-led, value-based approach to sustainability across patients, people, and planet imperatives. As climate change accelerates and contributes to more unpredictable disease patterns such as dengue, Takeda has invested decades in scientific research to help strengthen long-term health resilience.

Takeda is committed to supporting Vietnam's healthcare journey and contributing to World Health Organisations (WHO) goal of zero preventable dengue deaths by 2030.

Healthcare capacity-building: Over the last year, Takeda collaborated with Vietnam's leading medical associations and central hospitals to deliver 800 dengue training events, and engaging healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and preventive health workers.

Public campaigns: In partnership with Vietnam's associations, provincial centres for disease control, and media agencies, Takeda has supported public communication campaigns to raise awareness, encourage awareness proactive prevention, and highlight the burden of dengue on individuals, families, and society.

Sustainable vaccine access: Vaccines are part of an integrated strategy to control dengue. After more than four decades of research and development, Takeda's dengue vaccine has been recommended by WHO for introduction in countries with a high disease burden like Vietnam. It is currently approved in 41 countries, with more than 21 million doses distributed globally across both public and private sectors.

Takeda's leadership in dengue prevention extends beyond Vietnam. It has actively supported the development and implementation of the Roadmap to Advance Dengue Prevention and Control in APEC Economies 2026-2030. This initiative aims to accelerate progress in dengue prevention, and empowers member economies to adopt a proactive, coordinated, and context-specific approach.

The roadmap also emphasises the importance of long-term planning, risk reduction, and health system strengthening, while promoting regional collaboration to achieve the global goal of zero preventable dengue deaths by 2030.

These efforts align with the WHO's recommended integrated prevention strategy that dengue prevention must be comprehensive, integrating vector control, surveillance, community engagement, where appropriate, vaccination to support more sustainable protection for communities.

With the view that human health and planetary health are inseparable, Takeda is integrating climate risk management into its global business strategy. The company is driving towards net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2040, including plans to use 100 per cent renewable electricity in the manufacturing of its dengue vaccine.

At Takeda's dengue vaccine site in Singen, Germany, the company cooperates with Schott Pharma and Corplex to recycle plastic transportation trays, creating a closed-loop system that reduces emissions by up to 50 per cent per tray, while using 70 per cent recycled content.

In Vietnam, Takeda is aligning its local operations with these global goals by assessing options to reduce its environmental footprint across the country's value chain. Takeda's Vietnam office was selected for meeting both LEED and WELL certifications, demonstrating how workplace design can support both environmental performance and employee wellbeing.

Takeda Vietnam also leverages digital technologies to improve engagement with healthcare workers, while boosting employee productivity, so teams can focus on value-added work that ultimately benefits patient care.

Takeda's recognition underscores the company's long-term commitment to working with multi-stakeholders to help build a healthier, more sustainable future for Vietnam, in line with its mission of creating better health for a brighter future.

For all of the company's sustainability efforts, Takeda received an award announced in late November at the Sustainable Development 2025 Conference, organised by Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance.

The annual award acknowledges enterprises that demonstrate strong commitments to environmental protection, circular-economy initiatives, social impact, governance, green transition, and digital transformation. This year's event brought together government leaders, international organisations, and major businesses to discuss solutions supporting Vietnam's transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable economy.