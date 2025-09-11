Corporate

Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals

September 11, 2025 | 10:42
(0) user say
Pfizer Vietnam and Long Chau Pharmacy & Vaccination Centres signed an MoU on September 10, marking the start of a two-year collaboration to enhance the capabilities of thousands of healthcare professionals.

Under the agreement, the two parties will jointly implement education and training activities (both offline and online) related to disease awareness, prevention, and treatment options.

Key priorities include enhancing healthcare professionals’ capabilities by updating them with the latest evidence on disease burden, clinical trials, and preventive treatment for critical respiratory illnesses and serious infections, while enriching pharmacists’ knowledge and clinical experience through scientific conferences.

The others are upgrading real-world data on prevention and treatment, especially for patients with noncommunicable chronic diseases, to develop an educational documentation system for Long Chau’s AI platform, helpinf healthcare professionals to access information effectively.

Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals
Pfizer Vietnam and Long Chau signed an MoU to improve healthcare quality. Photo: Pfizer

Respiratory infections remain a persistent public health threat, ranging from common conditions such as colds, influenza, pharyngitis, and laryngitis to more severe illnesses such as bronchitis and pneumonia. A notable challenge is that many of these diseases share similar early symptoms such as mild fever, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion, which can lead to misdiagnosis or complacency. This is especially dangerous for the infants and elderly, who are more vulnerable and at higher risk of severe progression once infected.

Moreover, pharmacies often serve as a familiar “healthcare touchpoint” where Vietnamese seek initial consultations, choose suitable medications, or receive guidance before visiting specialised healthcare facilities. Pharmacists therefore play a crucial role in helping communities identify symptoms, provide first care advice, and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals
Darrell Oh, general director of Pfizer Vietnam, speaking at the signing ceremony. Photo: Pfizer

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Darrell Oh, general director of Pfizer Vietnam, said, “This collaboration marks the next important step in Pfizer’s long-term commitment to improving healthcare quality in Vietnam. With more than 175 years of global experience, we bring scientific expertise and innovation to support Long Chau in enhancing healthcare professional capabilities. We believe that the alignment of our strengths and vision will help drive positive, practical and sustainable changes for Vietnam’s healthcare system.”

Nguyen Do Quyen, deputy CEO of FPT Retail and COO of Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centres, shared, We believe that the combination of Pfizer’s leading research capabilities and scientific advancements, together with Long Chau’s extensive distribution network of 2,240 pharmacies and 190 vaccination centres, supported by our team of highly qualified pharmacists and doctors, will create a comprehensive, sustainable, and breakthrough healthcare foundation for the community. This is not only a synergy of capabilities but also an alignment of vision for a healthier Vietnam.”

The collaboration between Pfizer Vietnam and Long Chau not only underscores a long-term commitment to investing in healthcare human resources, but also marks a significant step forward in intergrating global pharmaceutical expertise with and the local healthcare system, aiming to raise healthcare quality to international standards.

Pfizer takes big steps with new vaccines Pfizer takes big steps with new vaccines

Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that its two-in-one flu and COVID-19 jab will be moving into a final-stage trial in the coming months, along with the finalisation of the phase-three trials for its mRNA vaccine against influenza for adults.
Preventive measures for pneumococcal disease in adults Preventive measures for pneumococcal disease in adults

Pfizer Vietnam, in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine, organised on June 3 and June 5 a series of scientific symposia in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to discuss pneumococcal disease in adults and preventive measures.
Pfizer Romania Named Best Place to Work for 2025 Pfizer Romania Named Best Place to Work for 2025

A culture of care and performance excellence earns global recognition in the pharma sector.
Danang symposium puts spotlight on infectious disease prevention Danang symposium puts spotlight on infectious disease prevention

More than 400 healthcare experts from Vietnam and abroad gathered in Danang to share insights on tackling infectious diseases and the role of vaccines.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Pfizer Vietnam Long Chau Long Chau Pharmacy & Vaccination Centres healthcare professionals healthcare

Themes: Healthcare Platform

