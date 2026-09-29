Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MSB unifies banking platform to target 200,000 monthly new users

September 29, 2026 | 15:44
(0) user say
Commercial lender MSB partnered with Backbase and SmartOSC to unify retail and enterprise banking services onto a single digital platform aiming to onboard 200,000 users monthly.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) announced the official launch of MSB's new digital banking apps for retail and enterprise customers. The apps went live at a launch event held in MSB's new headquarters building in Hanoi, bringing together around 200 guests, including bank leadership, Backbase, and implementation partner SmartOSC.

Two Apps, One Unified Platform

Most banks run separate platforms for retail and enterprise customers. MSB built two apps on one platform to close that gap, giving both customer groups one consistent experience instead of two disconnected ones. The redesign was based on customer research, market analysis, and the pain points customers raised on the bank's previous platform, checked against compliance and governance requirements throughout.

On the retail side, the app introduces Security Hub, a set of features built to protect customer accounts, alongside end-to-end lending journeys designed for customers who are new to the bank. Customers can manage daily banking, credit cards, and loyalty rewards from a single app, with full visibility and control over their transaction history and the ability to export it on demand. The enterprise app mirrors that approach, connecting non-credit and credit journeys into one flow instead of the paperwork-heavy process business customers dealt with before.

Built to scale

MSB expects the apps to bring in 200,000 new retail customers and 500 new enterprise customers a month through its self-serve onboarding journeys. The bank has redesigned close to 40 end-to-end customer journeys and digitized 70% of its internal processes as part of the rollout.

MSB chose Backbase for the flexibility of the platform and the ability to shape it around MSB's own targets rather than a fixed setup. MSB's experience with Backbase's AI-native Banking OS gave it the confidence to scale further, and SmartOSC's local team brought the market knowledge and hands-on support needed to hit the tight deadline as one team with MSB and Backbase. Backbase Expert Services provided platform guidance, design principles, and best practices to ensure scalable platform adoption.

"We built these apps to bring the future of finance to our customers. Retail and enterprise customers now get one consistent experience, from their first transaction to their most complex banking need. That's the standard we set for ourselves, and the standard we want MSB to be known for in Vietnam." _ Vu Ngoc Bong Lai, head of Strategy and Innovation Division, at MSB.

"Vietnam's digital economy is one of the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia, and a handful of banks are setting the pace for what digital banking there can become. MSB looked at that shift and decided to lead it. They came to us with a clear ambition: unify retail and enterprise banking on one platform, on an aggressive timeline. Today, they are live with both. For Backbase, it confirms that the AI-native Banking OS gives a bank a real foundation to build on, so their teams spend time on what sets them apart, not on rebuilding what's already there."_ Abhijit Chavan, senior Vice President, Asia & ANZ, at Backbase.

"Digital transformation is ultimately about turning technology into meaningful experiences and sustainable business value. Working alongside MSB and Backbase, SmartOSC is proud to contribute the implementation expertise and delivery capabilities needed to bring this vision to life. This launch demonstrates what can be achieved when business ambition, technology, and execution come together as one team."_ Alex Nguyen, Senior Vice President, at SmartOSC.

https://backbase.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Backbase

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MSB Backbase SmartOSC

Related Contents

ACCA and MSB strengthen strategic partnership to elevate financial talent standards

ACCA and MSB strengthen strategic partnership to elevate financial talent standards

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Outlook brightens for bank stocks in H2

Outlook brightens for bank stocks in H2

Banks confident of 2025 targets amid global uncertainties

Banks confident of 2025 targets amid global uncertainties

IFC proposes $60 million global trade finance for Maritime Bank

IFC proposes $60 million global trade finance for Maritime Bank

Positive rate movement following government commitment

Positive rate movement following government commitment

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

MSB unifies banking platform to target 200,000 monthly new users

MSB unifies banking platform to target 200,000 monthly new users

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020