MSB unifies banking platform to target 200,000 monthly new users

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) announced the official launch of MSB's new digital banking apps for retail and enterprise customers. The apps went live at a launch event held in MSB's new headquarters building in Hanoi, bringing together around 200 guests, including bank leadership, Backbase, and implementation partner SmartOSC.

Two Apps, One Unified Platform

Most banks run separate platforms for retail and enterprise customers. MSB built two apps on one platform to close that gap, giving both customer groups one consistent experience instead of two disconnected ones. The redesign was based on customer research, market analysis, and the pain points customers raised on the bank's previous platform, checked against compliance and governance requirements throughout.



On the retail side, the app introduces Security Hub, a set of features built to protect customer accounts, alongside end-to-end lending journeys designed for customers who are new to the bank. Customers can manage daily banking, credit cards, and loyalty rewards from a single app, with full visibility and control over their transaction history and the ability to export it on demand. The enterprise app mirrors that approach, connecting non-credit and credit journeys into one flow instead of the paperwork-heavy process business customers dealt with before.



Built to scale

MSB expects the apps to bring in 200,000 new retail customers and 500 new enterprise customers a month through its self-serve onboarding journeys. The bank has redesigned close to 40 end-to-end customer journeys and digitized 70% of its internal processes as part of the rollout.



MSB chose Backbase for the flexibility of the platform and the ability to shape it around MSB's own targets rather than a fixed setup. MSB's experience with Backbase's AI-native Banking OS gave it the confidence to scale further, and SmartOSC's local team brought the market knowledge and hands-on support needed to hit the tight deadline as one team with MSB and Backbase. Backbase Expert Services provided platform guidance, design principles, and best practices to ensure scalable platform adoption.



"We built these apps to bring the future of finance to our customers. Retail and enterprise customers now get one consistent experience, from their first transaction to their most complex banking need. That's the standard we set for ourselves, and the standard we want MSB to be known for in Vietnam." _ Vu Ngoc Bong Lai, head of Strategy and Innovation Division, at MSB.



"Vietnam's digital economy is one of the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia, and a handful of banks are setting the pace for what digital banking there can become. MSB looked at that shift and decided to lead it. They came to us with a clear ambition: unify retail and enterprise banking on one platform, on an aggressive timeline. Today, they are live with both. For Backbase, it confirms that the AI-native Banking OS gives a bank a real foundation to build on, so their teams spend time on what sets them apart, not on rebuilding what's already there."_ Abhijit Chavan, senior Vice President, Asia & ANZ, at Backbase.



"Digital transformation is ultimately about turning technology into meaningful experiences and sustainable business value. Working alongside MSB and Backbase, SmartOSC is proud to contribute the implementation expertise and delivery capabilities needed to bring this vision to life. This launch demonstrates what can be achieved when business ambition, technology, and execution come together as one team."_ Alex Nguyen, Senior Vice President, at SmartOSC.



https://backbase.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.