MIHAS 2026 generates 6.78 billion ringgit in sales across four days

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 - MIHAS 2026 has delivered a strong four-day performance, recording total sales of RM6.78 billion from 23 to 26 September 2026 — an increase of RM730 million or 12.0% compared with RM6.05 billion recorded in 2025.



The achievement also exceeded the RM5.0 billion sales target by RM1.78 billion, or 35.5% increase, further reinforcing MIHAS' role as a key halal marketplace for connecting Malaysian businesses with international markets and translating trade engagements into commercial opportunities.



Commenting on the outcome, Dato' Indera Abu Bakar Yusof, Chief Executive Officer of MATRADE, said, "MIHAS 2026 demonstrates that the platform is not only growing in terms of sales, but is also creating greater opportunities for Malaysian businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to access international markets. We remain committed to strengthening SMEs and Mid-Tier Companies (MTCs) to expand into global markets especially the emerging and non-traditional markets."



"The RM6.78 billion in sales achieved at MIHAS 2026 represents valuable opportunities. With the integration of Agentic AI, MIHAS is evolving into a more connected and digitally enabled trade facilitation ecosystem, helping Malaysian companies identify potential buyers, build meaningful business relationships and pursue new export opportunities beyond the exhibition floor. Under the MADANI Digital Trade Platform (MDTP), we shall provide Malaysian exporters with continuous connectivity with global buyers and support them in securing sustainable export opportunities," he added.



MIHAS 2026 attracted 69,104 visitors from 93 countries, up from 50,340 visitors in 2025 — an increase of 18,764 visitors or 37.3%, the highest since its inception in 2004. The event also brought together participating exhibitors and INSP buyers from 58 countries, further strengthening MIHAS' international reach and appeal as a global halal trade exposition.



The growth was supported by strong performance across the key components of MIHAS. The International Sourcing Programme (INSP) generated RM4.02 billion, compared with RM3.63 billion in 2025, representing an increase of RM394.5 million or 10.9%. INSP facilitates structured business meetings between Malaysian sellers and international buyers, creating targeted opportunities for sourcing, business matching and potential export transactions.



Meanwhile, the MIHAS Exhibition recorded approximately RM1.99 billion, compared with RM1.89 billion in 2025, an increase of RM103.9 million or 5.5%. Among the top products driving exhibition sales were processed food and confectionery, food technology and packaging, frozen food, and fertilisers and agrochemicals, reflecting the diverse range of halal products showcased at MIHAS.



Creating More Opportunities for Malaysian SMEs



Importantly, the success of MIHAS is also reflected in its sustained contribution to Malaysian SMEs.



At MIHAS Exhibition 2026, Malaysian SMEs generated RM620 million in sales, compared with RM557 million in 2025, representing an increase of approximately RM63 million or 11.3%. This builds on the strong growth recorded over the past six editions, with SME participation increasing from 64 companies in 2021 to 339 companies in 2026, representing a significant 429.7% increase.



The strong performance of Malaysian SMEs comes against the backdrop of Malaysia's growing halal export sector. Malaysia's halal exports reached RM68.52 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.9% from RM61.79 billion in 2024. Under RMK13, Malaysia has set a target of RM80 billion in halal exports, highlighting the significant opportunity for Malaysian companies, particularly SMEs, to further expand into international markets.



MIHAS 2026 continues to support this ambition by providing Malaysian SMEs with access to international buyers, business matching, sourcing opportunities and digital tools to expand their market reach and strengthen their export capabilities.



AI Transforming Business Connections



The 2026 edition also marked a significant step forward in MIHAS' digital transformation through the integration of Agentic AI.



More than 22,000 AI-assisted business appointments were generated during MIHAS 2026, demonstrating how AI is transforming the way businesses connect and pursue new trade opportunities.



Of these AI-assisted appointments, 324 matches reported RM28 million in sales associated with these completed AI-assisted appointments.



Importantly, the AI platform will continue to operate until 2027, enabling participating businesses to continue connecting, engaging with potential buyers and pursuing new trade opportunities beyond the four-day exhibition.



Overall, MIHAS 2026 demonstrates how the trade platform is evolving beyond a conventional trade exhibition — combining strong sales performance, growing international participation, SME development and AI-powered business matching to create a more connected and digitally enabled trade facilitation ecosystem for Malaysian businesses.

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