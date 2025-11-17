Nestlé expands support for education and active lifestyles in Vietnam

On November 17, Nestlé Vietnam introduced the Proper Nutrition Education Programme for the 2025–2026 school year, encouraging physical activity and active lifestyles among primary school students. Nestlé MILO has also donated three computer labs to schools in Nghe An and Ninh Binh provinces. Since its launch in 2021, the initiative has aimed to enhance learning quality and support the all-round development of primary students, contributing to better quality of life for all.

The schools receiving the computer labs are Quang Thanh Primary School (Quang Dong commune, Nghe An), Vien Thanh Primary School (Hop Ninh commune, Nghe An), and Liem Hai Primary School (Ninh Giang commune, Ninh Binh).

For the 2025–2026 school year, each school is equipped with a computer room containing 20 laptops, giving students and teachers easier access to IT and helping to improve digital skills. This initiative supports schools in remote areas to meet national standards and move towards a modern digital school model.

In addition, Nestlé MILO donated nearly 3,000 school supplies and more than 2,000 coats, bringing added joy and excitement to students and teachers for the new school year.

"Providing computer rooms to primary schools in disadvantaged areas is a large part of the Proper Nutrition Education Programme," said Thai Van Tai, director general of the Department of General Education under the Ministry of Education and Training. "We hope this support will give teachers and students in mountainous regions better learning experiences and help advance digital skills in primary education."

"We are proud to work with the ministry to support children, especially in remote and disadvantaged areas," said Le Bui Thi Mai Uyen, director of MILO and Milk at Nestlé Vietnam. "Beyond promoting nutrition and physical activity, our computer room donations help students expand their knowledge and spark a passion for learning, nurturing a confident and curious young generation in Vietnam."

With a long-term commitment to supporting the physical and mental development of Vietnamese youth, Nestlé MILO has implemented several initiatives, including the Proper Nutrition Education Programme, the Activ Vietnam initiative, and numerous school sports tournaments such as the Phu Dong Sports Games, swimming, athletics, aerobics, football, basketball, and Vovinam competitions.

From 2021 to 2024, the initiative has reached nearly 41 million primary school students across more than 40,000 schools nationwide, promoting the spirit of sports and encouraging active lifestyles. Through the computer room donations, schools in remote areas, including Bac Kan and Yen Bai provinces, are moving closer to the national standard school model, giving students and teachers greater opportunities to explore knowledge and enhance digital skills.

