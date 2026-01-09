Advancing the net-zero journey: Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability progress in 2025

For Carlsberg Vietnam, sustainability is not a short-term campaign or a time-bound destination. It is a long-term journey alongside the country and the communities where the business operates, guided by the Carlsberg Group's Together Towards ZERO & Beyond framework, which defines sustainability commitments across the entire value chain, from production and supply chain operations, to people and communities.

2025 marked a key milestone in Carlsberg Vietnam's sustainability journey

With more than three decades of presence in Vietnam, Carlsberg has remained committed to its purpose of “brewing for a better today and tomorrow”, grounded in the belief that growth is only meaningful when it goes together with responsibility. Building on this foundation, Carlsberg Vietnam has articulated clear sustainability ambitions, including the commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in production by 2028, contributing to Vietnam's Net Zero 2050 goal.

In 2025, these commitments entered a phase of clearer and more tangible implementation. Progress was reflected through concrete advances in operational performance, responsible resource management, the strengthening of a safety-first culture, and the continued expansion of long-term community programmes. This steady progress was also reflected through recognition from several respected awards.

Embedding sustainability in operational excellence

From early 2025, Carlsberg Vietnam strengthens its sustainability governance through the establishment of a Sustainability Committee, including representatives from relevant functions across the organisation. The Committee plays a central role in aligning company-wide efforts, setting clear priorities, and ensuring the consistent and disciplined implementation of key initiatives.

Carlsberg Group's Together Towards ZERO & Beyond framework guides sustainability commitments across operations, people, and communities

ZERO carbon emissions: green transition begins in production

At Phu Bai Brewery, sustainability is embedded as a core operational principle. In August 2025, the completion and commissioning of the brewery expansion marked an important milestone, enhancing production capacity while simultaneously reducing environmental impact.

Designed as a future-ready facility, the expanded brewery features a new brew line that reduces water consumption by 20 per cent and energy use by 15 per cent. Alongside technological upgrades, Carlsberg Vietnam has progressively transitioned its energy mix through increased use of biomass-powered steam, preparation for participation in direct power purchase agreements, and deployment of rooftop solar power systems. These measures reduce reliance on fossil fuels while increasing the share of renewable energy in production.

Together, these efforts form a solid foundation for Carlsberg Vietnam's pathway towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions in production by 2028

ZERO water waste: managing resources responsibly

Water stewardship remains a key operational focus. At Phu Bai Brewery, water consumption currently stands at 2.09 hl/hl (hectoliters of water per hectoliter of beer produced), placing the site among the most water-efficient breweries within the Carlsberg Group in Asia. Building on this performance, the company has set a target to further reduce water consumption to 2.0 hl/hl in 2026, reflecting a long-term approach to responsible resource management.

ZERO packaging waste: advancing the circular economy

Alongside production improvements, Carlsberg Vietnam continues to advance sustainable packaging solutions to minimise waste and support the circular economy. As an active member of the Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam (PRO Vietnam), the company works alongside industry peers to promote sustainable packaging innovation. In 2026, Carlsberg Vietnam aims for 100 per cent of its packaging to be reusable or recyclable, aligned with Vietnam's green growth direction.

ZERO-accident culture: sustainability starts with people

For Carlsberg Vietnam, sustainability is only meaningful when it is built on a safe, respectful, and people-centred workplace. The commitment to a zero-accident culture is embedded across operational standards and reflected in continuous investment in people. During the Phu Bai Brewery expansion, more than 1.4 million safe working hours were recorded, demonstrating how production growth can progress alongside a strong focus on employee safety and wellbeing.

Creating long-term impact with local communities

Beyond operational commitments, Carlsberg Vietnam places strong emphasis on creating positive and lasting impact within local communities, particularly in Central Vietnam, where the company has been deeply rooted for decades.

A flagship example is the “Fresh Water for Beloved Central” programme, a community initiative that has been implemented continuously over the past seven years. To date, the programme has delivered more than 3.3 million cubic metres of clean water to nearly 9,500 households, improving living conditions and livelihoods for approximately 40,000 people across Central provinces.

What distinguishes the programme is its two-way approach: optimising water efficiency within brewery operations while investing tangible value back into local communities. Each operational improvement thus becomes a resource for generating lasting social impact.

In parallel, Carlsberg Vietnam has sustained its “Tet is full, Tet is love” initiative for more than a decade, delivering tens of thousands of Tet gifts to disadvantageous families. During challenging times, this spirit of solidarity becomes even more evident. Following the recent historic flooding in Central Vietnam, the company contributed VND1.5 billion ($57,088) to support recovery efforts in Hue and Danang, working closely with local authorities to help restore stability and rebuild livelihoods.

The “Tet is full, Tet is love” programme reflects Carlsberg Vietnam's deep and enduring connection with local communities

Environmental responsibility is also driven from within the organisation. In 2025, with the support of the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, Carlsberg Vietnam organised a World Environment Day initiative at Phuoc Tinh Beach (Ba Ria – Vung Tau), bringing together hundreds of employees, leaders, and family members.

More than three tonnes of waste were collected, sorted, and transferred to recycling partners, contributing to cleaner coastlines while raising awareness of environmental stewardship. Beyond the immediate impact, the initiative reflects how Carlsberg Vietnam builds a sustainable culture that starts from within, empowers individuals to take ownership and translate shared values ​​into meaningful action.

Recognition of a consistent and long-term journey

In 2025, Carlsberg Vietnam's sustainability efforts were reflected through notable recognitions. In its first participation, the company was ranked among the Top 100 Sustainable Businesses in Vietnam 2025 by VBCSD – VCCI. Earlier, it was also honoured with the “Community Impact” award at the EuroCham Gala Dinner & Business Awards 2025, reflecting its long-term contributions to society.

Awards received in 2025 reflect a sustainability journey built on consistency, discipline, and long-term commitment

From a people perspective, Carlsberg Vietnam has been recognised as a “Best Place to Work in Asia” by HR Asia Awards for the third consecutive year, and received the “Work the Nordic Way – Best Place to Work” award at the Nordic Business Awards 2025. These achievements reinforce the view that sustainable growth starts with people, through a safe, inclusive workplace and a culture of trust and empowerment.

From operational progress to community engagement, Carlsberg Vietnam continues to show how a global business can support Vietnam's sustainable growth through practical and responsible actions. By remaining committed to this long-term journey, the company strengthens its purpose of “brewing for a better today and tomorrow”, contributing to Vietnam's sustainable future and generations to come.

Brewing sustainability: Carlsberg Vietnam cleans up for a greener tomorrow Carlsberg Vietnam marked World Environment Day 2025 with a coastal clean-up, uniting employees and partners to promote sustainability and inspire lasting environmental change in local communities.

Carlsberg Vietnam inaugurates expanded Phu Bai Brewery Carlsberg Vietnam, in coordination with Hue People's Committee, held an inauguration ceremony for the Phu Bai Brewery project expansion on August 26, marking a major milestone on the company's journey of innovation, sustainability, and long-term commitment to Vietnam.