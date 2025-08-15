Corporate

Nestlé Vietnam drives occupational safety and hygiene in waste management

August 15, 2025 | 15:17
(0) user say
Nestlé Vietnam organised a training programme on occupational safety and hygiene in waste collection and recycling for its recycling industry partners.
Nestlé Vietnam drives occupational safety and hygiene in waste management

This initiative is part of Nestlé ’s efforts to build a sustainable and responsible supply chain, in line with its commitment to fostering long-term, human-centred community development.

The programme underscores Nestlé Vietnam’s proactive commitment to fostering collaboration and strengthening support for partners from private enterprises to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), thereby raising their competitiveness in line with Resolution 68/NQ-TW.

Addressing the course, Khuat Quang Hung, deputy director of external relations and communications at Nestlé Vietnam, said, “The initiative is part of our long-term commitments to build a sustainable and responsible supply chain. We support recycling businesses, especially SMEs, by sharing knowledge and tools to improve occupational safety and hygiene practices. This initiative aims to ensure the rights of labourers and contribute to a greener future. Nestlé Vietnam remains steadfast in its mission of creating shared value and promoting the long-term development of the community, with people at the core of every operation.”

During the programme, experts shared basic knowledge and updates about legal regulations and international requirements. The aim is to guide businesses to assess their responsibilities related to environmental compliance and labour rights within the supply chain. The information will enable leaders and managers of recycling companies to better understand their roles and responsibilities in building a safe, compliant, and responsible work culture. This ensures workers’ health, improves work quality, and minimises the risk of occupational accidents.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Vietnam also shared the responsible sourcing initiative within two plastic recycling value chains of Duy Tan and Vikohasan. These initiative aims to improve working conditions and enhance the rights of informal waste workers.

Hoang Thanh Vinh, UNDP Vietnam representative, said, “Informal waste workers play an important role in Vietnam’s waste collection, transportation, and recycling system. Through this initiative, we will collaborate with all stakeholders in the plastic recycling value chain to implement standards that enhance working conditions and livelihoods, while ensuring their contributions are recognised."

Luu Thi Kim Lien, human resources and administration director at Duy Tan Plastic Recycling, remarked, “I highly appreciate the significance of the training programme. The sharings will help us review and improve our internal processes to ensure compliance with current regulations and create a safe working environment for our employees. We look forward to having more similar programmes from Nestlé Vietnam and its partners, bringing sustainable value to businesses and communities, and contributing to a greener, more inclusive circular economy."

As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices becomes a key factor in achieving sustainable development goals, businesses are focusing on environmental aspects and social and governance dimensions. As a pioneer in ESG practices with its “Creating Shared Value” philosophy, Nestlé has launched numerous initiatives and specific initiatives to contribute to community prosperity.

Nestlé Vietnam ties up with VNU-HCM to implement three-house model Nestlé Vietnam ties up with VNU-HCM to implement three-house model

Nestlé Vietnam signed an MoU with the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), to implement initiatives to train, develop, and connect students following the three-house model (state, school, enterprise).
VNVC and Nestlé launch drive for smarter nutrition VNVC and Nestlé launch drive for smarter nutrition

Vaccination chain VNVC entered into a partnership with Nestlé Health Science under Nestlé Group on June 24 to improve nutrition health knowledge for the community, bringing scientific and specialised nutrition solutions for Vietnamese.
Nestlé Vietnam implements NESTGEN 2025 to future proof young people Nestlé Vietnam implements NESTGEN 2025 to future proof young people

Nestlé Vietnam has implemented activities as part of NESTGEN 2025 to empower the youth to gain access to knowledge, develop essential skills, and thrive towards a sustainable future.

By Thanh Van

Nestlé Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

