Nestlé partners with Pharmacity on scientific nutrition products

August 18, 2025 | 18:01
Nestlé Vietnam is partnering with Pharmacity to bring scientifically backed nutrition products to the Vietnamese market. The collaboration aims to educate consumers and encourage proactive healthcare habits.
Under the agreement announced on August 18, Nestlé Health Science will work with Pharmacity’s pharmacists to provide in-depth consultations. The partnership focuses on offering authentic, internationally standardised nutrition products and raising public awareness of science-based nutrition.

Vietnamese consumers have become more proactive in taking care of their health over the past few years. The combination of dietary supplements and scientific nutrition has gained traction and become an essential part of daily life.

As one of Vietnam’s first modern pharmacy chains, Pharmacity operates over 1,000 stores nationwide. The company provides a wide range of health products and services, including medicines, vitamins, minerals, supplements, and beauty items. Its collaboration with Nestlé Health Science now adds access to scientifically backed nutrition products.

Under the agreement, Pharmacity will become a distribution channel for Nestlé Health Science, offering scientific nutrition products imported from Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Singapore. These include Nutren Junior medical nutritional food for children aged one to 10, Boost Optimum dietary supplements providing balanced nutrition for adults, and Peptamen specialised medical nutrition for individuals with impaired digestion and absorption. Furthermore, Pharmacity will be the exclusive distributor of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides dietary supplement in Vietnam.

Zubin Trikha, head of Speciality Nutrition at Nestlé Health Science Vietnam, said, "We believe the partnership with Pharmacity will expand access to nutrition products that meet specialised needs, support recovery, and boost overall health. By broadening distribution nationwide, we aim to make scientifically backed products available to consumers of all ages, from children to the elderly."

With 160 years of history and 30 years in Vietnam, Nestlé brings extensive expertise in scientific nutrition. Nestlé Health Science will work with Pharmacity to hold nutrition workshops for the chain’s pharmacists, covering different groups, including children aged 1–10, adults over 50, and patients in recovery. The initiative aims to support personalised, accurate, and safe nutritional advice, helping consumers develop sustainable dietary habits.

Deepanshu Madan, CEO of Pharmacity, said, "We have established two core pillars, including a supply chain of authentic products and a transparent nationwide distribution network. We expect the partnership with Nestlé Health Science will have a spillover effect. Through knowledge-sharing activities, pharmacists will be able to exchange practical experience, thereby strengthening their advisory role and supporting people in improving nutrition awareness and healthcare."

There are ample opportunities to deliver international-quality products to consumers in Vietnam’s supplement and healthcare market. The partnership between Pharmacity and Nestlé Health Science provides more authentic choices and aims to strengthen a culture of healthcare based on scientific nutrition, through standardised consultations, transparent information, and a trustworthy product ecosystem.

VNVC and Nestlé launch drive for smarter nutrition VNVC and Nestlé launch drive for smarter nutrition

Vaccination chain VNVC entered into a partnership with Nestlé Health Science under Nestlé Group on June 24 to improve nutrition health knowledge for the community, bringing scientific and specialised nutrition solutions for Vietnamese.
Nestlé Vietnam implements NESTGEN 2025 to future proof young people Nestlé Vietnam implements NESTGEN 2025 to future proof young people

Nestlé Vietnam has implemented activities as part of NESTGEN 2025 to empower the youth to gain access to knowledge, develop essential skills, and thrive towards a sustainable future.
Nestlé Vietnam drives occupational safety and hygiene in waste management Nestlé Vietnam drives occupational safety and hygiene in waste management

Nestlé Vietnam organised a training programme on occupational safety and hygiene in waste collection and recycling for its recycling industry partners.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Pharmacity Nestlé Health Science vietnamese consumers Healthcare products Scientific nutrition solutions

