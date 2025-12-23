Corporate

Sprinkles Foundation donates to promote sustainable education project

December 23, 2025 | 10:40
The grant will support a university initiative focused on environmental sustainability and harmony between people and nature.

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) has received a donation of HK$2.95 million from the Sprinkles (HK) Charity Foundation ("Sprinkles") to develop the "Harmony between Humanity and Nature Sustainable Education" project. Through curriculum development, teacher training, and community engagement, the project aims to enhance student and public awareness and action regarding environmental protection, sustainable development, and green finance. It specifically addresses the current lack of awareness of green issues among youth and helps establish deeper cultural resonance by exploring the application of traditional Chinese wisdom in modern environmental education.

The cheque presentation ceremony was held at EdUHK on December 19, 2025. Dr. Ma Jun, Chairman of Sprinkles, presented the donation on behalf of the Foundation. It was received by EdUHK representatives: President Professor John Lee Chi-Kin; Professor YUNG, Kin Lam Ken, Associate Vice President (Knowledge Transfer and Sustainability); Associate Vice President (Knowledge Transfer and Development); and Dr. Lai Chi-shing, Senior Lecturer of the Department of Chinese Language Studies. Professor Karen Cheung, President of the UNESCO Hong Kong Association and Dean of the Hong Kong Institute of Education for Sustainable Development, also attended to witness the event.

The research will pioneeringly integrate "Green Finance Education," a key focus of the Foundation, with traditional ecological philosophy. It aims to construct a "Harmony between Humanity and Nature" environmental education model, providing a new paradigm for global sustainable development education that combines cultural depth with an empirical foundation, further realizing the Foundation's vision of "benefiting mankind through ecological protection."

EdUHK President John Lee expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Sprinkles' support. He noted, "Sustainable education is not merely the transmission of knowledge, but the shaping of values and behaviors. We hope that through education, we can cultivate future generations to live more responsibly and work together to build a more resilient society."

President Lee praised Sprinkles for engaging in "a cause with vision, action, and warmth," and looked forward to further deepening the integration of environmental concepts and educational practices with the Foundation's support, jointly creating a greener and more inclusive future.

Dr. Ma Jun stated that he is delighted to establish a partnership with EdUHK. He believes that leveraging EdUHK's professional strengths and rich experience in the education sector will inject continuous momentum into the sustainable development of society.

Sprinkles has always been committed to environmental education and the promotion of green finance. In addition to organizing the "Children's Environmental Essay and Painting Competition," it has produced environmental education animations such as "Raine's Green Realm Rescue" (tentatively titled). Supporting EdUHK's "Harmony between Humanity and Nature Sustainable Education" research continues the Foundation's emphasis on education. Drawing on past experience in producing environmental animations, the project will attempt to combine AI technology to design teaching materials and curricula, hoping to cultivate students' ecological awareness in a vivid manner and further enhance the standard and dissemination capabilities of green finance education. Furthermore, this research will explore the practical application of Chinese ecological concepts across different geopolitical and cultural backgrounds, aligning with Sprinkles' vision of promoting cross-regional exchange to spread green concepts further.

Website: https://www.sprinkles.org.hk

By PR Newswire

The Sprinkles (HK) Charity Foundation

education Sustainable education project environmental sustainability Green finance education

