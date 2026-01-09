AMC Robotics establishes Vietnam subsidiary to support robotics manufacturing

The Vietnam subsidiary, AMCV Company Limited , will operate as a dedicated regional manufacturing and operations hub, focused on robotics manufacturing execution, including supplier coordination, mechanical and electronic assembly, systems integration, quality control, and supply-chain management for Kyro.

This expansion represents a strategic step in building a globally distributed manufacturing footprint for AMC Robotics' hardware products. By establishing a manufacturing facility in a cost-efficient and tariff-stable country like Vietnam, the company aims to improve production efficiency, enhance cost structure, shorten lead times, and support scalable commercial deployments of Kyro across industrial, commercial, and public-sector applications.

Vietnam is recognised as a leading centre for advanced manufacturing, offering a skilled workforce and a robust ecosystem for electronics manufacturing, robotics components, and precision assembly. Through AMCV, AMC Robotics plans to collaborate closely with qualified local suppliers to support end-to-end manufacturing workflows, from component sourcing and sub-assembly to final system integration, testing, and validation of Kyro units.

The establishment of the Vietnam subsidiary aligns with AMC Robotics' long-term strategy to vertically integrate robotics hardware, AI software, and operational services, ensuring consistent production quality and reliable scalability as demand for Kyro increases.

AMC Robotics will continue discussions with local manufacturing partners regarding production scope, capacity planning, and quality-assurance standards, and expects to provide further updates as Kyro manufacturing operations in Vietnam progress. Additionally, the company is considering expanding its Vietnam presence through the potential establishment of a research and development centre, intending to support ongoing product innovation, engineering development, and next-generation robotics initiatives.

