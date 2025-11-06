Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, welcomes the farmers

Convening 60 farmers from the NESCAFÉ Plan along with agricultural officers and experts, the event celebrated returning farmers, promoting a sustainable coffee farming community and developing modern agriculture with farmers at the centre.

At the dialogue, the farmers shared their cultivation experience and good agricultural practices in their localities. This was an opportunity to reflect on the journey towards regenerative farming, adopting scientific innovation, and digital transformation in sustainable coffee farming under the guidance and support of Nestlé's agricultural agronomists.

Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, said, “At Nestlé , people are at the heart of our sustainability journey. The NESCAFÉ Plan represents our long-term commitment to accompanying farmers in adopting regenerative agriculture and improving livelihoods and quality of life. We are proud to work alongside farmers to create sustainable value for Vietnam's coffee industry and future generations,” he said.

The farmers also observed modern coffee production and processing technologies at the Nestlé Tri An factory, and took part in product tastings and exchanged ideas with engineers and technical specialists.

The visit offered farmers deeper insight into the journey of Vietnamese coffee beans, from the farms to finished products exported to nearly 40 global markets, including Europe, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Truong Hoang Phuong, director of the Nestlé Tri An factory, said, "Farmers are not only an important link in the supply chain but also the bridge that connects Vietnamese coffee to the global market. While modern facilities and rigorous quality control are essential to produce premium coffee, the foundation of excellence stems from the quality of raw materials. Farmers are the starting point of quality, while the factory is where value is spread globally."

Dao Duy Quynh, a farmer from Gia Lai who joined the NESCAFÉ Plan since in its early days, said, “Joining the NESCAFÉ Plan changed the way we work completely. From traditional farming, we learned to apply scientific techniques, regenerative practices, and digital farm management to improve yields and incomes. Visiting the Nestlé Tri An factory, I can see how Vietnamese coffee beans are produced, processed, and packaged through a modern process to reach the global market. This is both a source of pride and a motivation for us to continue sustainable farming and contribute to the growth of Vietnam's coffee industry.”

Since 2011, Nestlé Vietnam, in collaboration with the Western Highlands Agriculture and Forestry Science Institute (WASI), local agricultural extension centres, and other partners have implemented the NESCAFÉ Plan. The programme aims to support farmers in transitioning to regenerative agriculture, enhancing productivity, conserving water, protecting ecosystems, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The programme has organised more than 467,000 training sessions on sustainable coffee farming. Between 2011 and 2023, donated seedlings to over 21,000 farming households each year, distributing 86 million high-yield, pest-resistant, and drought-tolerant coffee seedlings, while rejuvenating more than 86,000 hectares of ageing coffee plantations.

Through regenerative farming techniques, farmers have achieved water savings of 40-60 per cent, reduced the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides by 20 per cent, and increased household incomes by 30-150 per cent.

