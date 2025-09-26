MoST unveils busy season of science and tech events

At a press briefing in Hanoi on September 26, Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong announced plans to mark the 80th anniversary of the post and telecommunications sector, the 66th anniversary of the science and technology sector, and the fourth Patriotic Emulation Congress. The events will form part of the ministry’s wider agenda to review performance in early 2025 and set priorities for the months ahead.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong chairing the press meeting. Photo: MoST

"These events celebrate 80 years of the post and telecommunications sector’s contribution to national development," said Deputy Minister Phuong. "It is also a chance to honour generations of leaders, experts, and businesses whose efforts have helped make the sector a pillar of digital transformation and international integration. At the same time, we hope to inspire pride, innovation, and the determination to achieve new breakthroughs in the years ahead."

Another key highlight will be National Innovation Day 2025 and the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2025, scheduled for early October. The event aims to showcase the strategic role of science, technology, and innovation in socioeconomic development, while celebrating creative ideas and strengthening Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem.

The exhibition will feature exchanges, workshops, and forums, and is expected to welcome around 40,000 visitors along with hundreds of domestic and international businesses.

On the legal front, the ministry is finalising the amended Law on Technology Transfer, with the goal of improving the legal framework, encouraging the commercialisation of research, tightening cross-border technology transfer, and enhancing state management.

The revised law will introduce six policy groups. These include broadening the scope to cover new and green technologies, supporting technology transfer through ownership rights and capital contributions, creating stronger financial and legal incentives, and requiring foreign contractors to commit to technology transfer and workforce training. It will also strengthen the sci-tech market by developing exchanges, innovation centres, and startup support hubs.

Photo: MoST

Another flagship event is Vietnam International Digital Week 2025, an annual forum chaired by the ministry to deepen international cooperation in digital technology. The event will run from October 27–29 in Ninh Binh and Hanoi, and will include a ministerial roundtable and six key thematic sessions with conferences, workshops, forums, and technology showcases.

Organisers expect 500–1,000 delegates, including leaders from ITU, the UN, ASEAN, the World Bank, the EU, and ministers from ASEAN and strategic partners such as Australia, South Korea, and the US. Executives from global tech giants like Starlink, Qualcomm, SK, Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, and Viettel will also attend.

The forum will focus on legal frameworks and international cooperation on AI, positioning Vietnam as a regional hub for digital transformation and innovation.

In September, the ministry reported strong sector performance, with total revenue of nearly VND499 billion ($19.96 million), up 22.6 per cent on-year. The sector contributed more than VND107 billion ($4.28 million) to GDP, underlining the central role of sci-tech in driving digital economic growth.

Looking ahead, the ministry will push forward several legislative priorities in October. These include finalising amendments to the Law on High Technology, the Law on Technology Transfer, the Law on Intellectual Property, and drafting a new Law on Digital Transformation for submission to the National Assembly. Work is also underway on a draft Law on AI.

In parallel, the ministry is preparing decrees to guide the implementation of newly passed legislation, including amendments to Decree No.73/2019/ND-CP on IT investment management and Decree No.82/2024/ND-CP.

Other initiatives include developing a national digital architecture framework to improve connectivity and interoperability across government, revising the national postal code system in line with administrative restructuring, and fostering large-scale domestic technology enterprises to advance digital infrastructure, data, skills, and cybersecurity.

