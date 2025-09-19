Vietnam attends China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable on AI

The statement was made by Bui Hoang Phuong, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, at the ASEAN-China ministerial roundtable on AI held on September 18 in Nanning.

The event, the first ASEAN-China ministerial-level meeting on AI, took place on the sidelines of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

The China-ASEAN AI ministerial roundtable 2025. Photo: MST

Phuong stressed that AI is no longer just a technology, but has become part of a country’s foundational infrastructure, like electricity and telecommunications.

"Whoever masters AI will have a superior advantage in production and business. But along with opportunities, AI also poses challenges in ethics, employment, and social trust. Therefore, AI development must be fast, safe, and humane. AI must be developed to serve humans, not replace them," he stated.

According to the deputy minister, to ensure rapid and sustainable AI development, nations must build on four pillars: transparent governance, modern infrastructure, high-quality human resources, and a people-centred AI culture.

Vietnam has implemented a National Strategy on Research, Development, and Application of AI since 2021. The strategy aims to build a strong AI ecosystem to drive socioeconomic growth, improve public services, enhance competitiveness, and ensure safety, security, and ethical standards in AI use.

Vietnam has made notable advances in AI. The 2024 Government AI Readiness Index ranked Vietnam among the top five in ASEAN. Globally, Vietnam placed third in AI trust and fifth in AI acceptance.

Investment in Vietnamese AI enterprises has also surged, with capital inflows increasing eightfold between 2023 and 2024. AI applications are now widespread across finance, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and automation. Vietnam’s AI ecosystem is entering a breakthrough phase, making the country a strategic destination for leading global tech corporations.

Bui Hoang Phuong, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology. Photo: MST

He added that Vietnam is currently updating its AI development strategy and preparing to build and promulgate an AI Law to create a clear, transparent legal framework in line with global trends. With the advantage of a young population of more than 100 million people, developed digital infrastructure, and strong commitment from the government, academia and businesses, Vietnam has identified AI as a driving force for sustainable growth.

He also expressed his desire to promote international cooperation in human resource training, research, and academic exchange in AI. "A digital ASEAN is not only based on network connectivity, but also on trust, standards, and common values. AI must be a powerful tool to support people, freeing up labour for creativity and higher values. People are the ultimate decision makers."

At the event, delegates from Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines also shared perspectives on AI opportunities, challenges, and potential areas for joint development and cooperation between ASEAN and China.

The roundtable is expected to open a new phase of cooperation, contributing to building a safe, sustainable, and humane AI ecosystem, serving socioeconomic development, improving people's lives, and promoting common prosperity in the region.

