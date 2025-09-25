Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Perfecting legal corridor to boost high-tech sector

September 25, 2025 | 15:51
(0) user say
The Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment held a workshop in HCM City on September 23 to collect comments on draft amendments to the Law on High Technology.

The draft consists of six chapters and 29 articles, reducing six articles, with some changes compared to the current law. It is expected that the amended law will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval at its upcoming 10th session.

The workshop was co-chaired by Vu Hai Quan, permanent Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, and Nguyen Phuong Tuan, Vice Chairman of the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, with the participation of NA deputies, experts, scientists, and businesses.

Perfecting legal corridor to boost high-tech sector
The workshop was co-chaired by Vu Hai Quan, permanent Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, and Nguyen Phuong Tuan, Vice Chairman of the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment. Photo: MST

According to Quan, the amendments aim to concretise the Party's policies, especially Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 2024 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation. The resolution identifies high technology as a driving force for the country's industrialisation and modernisation. Therefore, the amended law needs to create a transparent, stable, and attractive legal corridor; promote research, development, application and transfer of high technology; and encourage domestic and foreign enterprises to invest.

The draft inherits as much as possible of the relevant regulations, and at the same time adjusts according to the new management thinking: effective management instead of process management. The law focuses on attracting social resources and encouraging businesses to fund research and development (R&D) in high technology, instead of relying solely on the state budget.

The law focuses on six policy groups, including completing the concept and criteria of high technology; redesigning the system of policies and beneficiaries of priority policies, incentives, and investment support; encouraging the development of the high-tech ecosystem; supplementing new regulations on high-tech park and high-tech urban models; supplementing and completing state management regulations on high technology, management, inspection, supervision, and efficiency assessment mechanisms; and supplementing regulations on requirements for comprehensive digital transformation of high-tech activities.

At the event, participants highly appreciated the draft law for covering the basic necessary contents. However, many opinions said that it is necessary to supplement clearer regulations on incentive mechanisms, criteria for establishment and operation of high-tech zones, high-tech urban areas, and high-tech agricultural zones, associated with ensuring security and safety, especially for foreign-invested projects.

They also proposed separate provisions on the development of high-tech industries, strategic industries, and supporting industries, serving the development of high-tech industries, with specific policies such as improving business capacity, supporting participation in the supply chain, and encouraging the production of components and core materials.

Perfecting legal corridor to boost high-tech sector
Photo: MST

In addition, there should be policies to encourage domestic enterprises to transfer technology after mastering, pay attention to the development of high-tech industries and strategic technologies, and have incentive mechanisms that are strong, clear, and consistent with relevant laws to increase feasibility and consistency in implementation.

Tuan emphasised, “To have a good and feasible law, it is necessary to first finalise the concepts, terminology, and application criteria clearly and easily. However, it is also important to note that in all issues of technology transfer, digital transformation, AI, high technology, and people are still the core factor. Therefore, it is necessary to have a strong enough policy to train, attract, and retain high-quality human resources, but must avoid overlapping with the provisions of other laws.”

Ho Chi Minh City seeks US investment in green and high-tech sectors Ho Chi Minh City seeks US investment in green and high-tech sectors

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has invited US corporations to invest in the sustainable and high-tech sectors, aligning with the city's green growth strategy for 2030 and beyond to 2050.
Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel signed an MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation in AI, machine learning (ML), digital design, and simulation on August 20.
Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

Vietnam's industrial sector is accelerating its shift towards sustainability and advanced technologies, with green manufacturing, semiconductors, and data infrastructure emerging as new growth pillars.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
High-tech Vietnam law legal corridor Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) technology

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Vietnam announces five major sci-tech initiatives

Vietnam announces five major sci-tech initiatives

Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

National sci-tech exhibition to take place in Hanoi

National sci-tech exhibition to take place in Hanoi

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact

Vietnam attends China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable on AI

Vietnam attends China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable on AI

Hong Kong seeks to attract more Vietnamese tourists

Hong Kong seeks to attract more Vietnamese tourists

ESG: the new passport for manufacturers

ESG: the new passport for manufacturers

Experts optimistic about long-term stock outlook

Experts optimistic about long-term stock outlook

Vietnam’s IPO revival gains momentum

Vietnam’s IPO revival gains momentum

Vietnam attends 69th session of IAEA General Conference

Vietnam attends 69th session of IAEA General Conference

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

Securities firms race to raise capital ahead of market upgrade

Securities firms race to raise capital ahead of market upgrade

Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

Pan Pacific Hotels Group launches hotel in Hanoi

Pan Pacific Hotels Group launches hotel in Hanoi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020