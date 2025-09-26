Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms

On the afternoon of September 25, the National Innovation Centre (NIC), in collaboration with the State Agency for Technology Innovation (SATI) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), held a press conference to announce details of the upcoming events.

As an annual celebration in response to National Innovation Day (October 1), the events serve as a powerful statement affirming the central role of innovation in promoting rapid and sustainable growth.

This year’s event carries the message “Innovation for all – Driving force for national development”, reflecting a vision of innovation that extends beyond laboratories or scientific experts. It emphasises the importance of engaging every citizen and enterprise to create a collective force for national progress.

The event is expected to attract over 800 delegates, including leaders of the Party, state, ministries, local authorities, the business community, research institutions, universities, international organisations, and the media.

At the ceremony, the MoST will announce the Provincial Innovation Index (PII 2025), a vital tool for assessing and comparing the innovation capacities of provinces and cities. This index is intended to foster healthy competition among localities and encourage government authorities to invest in and implement policies that promote innovation.

Numerous initiatives led by enterprises, international organisations, and experts will also contribute to a vibrant, innovation-driven atmosphere throughout society.

At the press conference, Vu Quoc Huy, director of NIC, emphasised, “The National Innovation Day and the VIIE are concrete actions to realise Resolution No.57/NQ-TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. These events offer a platform for stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem to meet, share, connect, and build meaningful partnerships.”

He added that Vietnam is entering a new development phase, where innovation is no longer optional but a necessary condition for enhancing productivity and competitiveness. The 2025 event thus holds significant importance as both a forum to honour outstanding scientific and technological achievements and a key networking opportunity for policymakers, businesses, research institutions, investors, and international organisations.

This multidimensional interaction will help shape a more complete innovation ecosystem, creating a strong ripple effect across society and laying the groundwork for a prosperous and thriving Vietnam.

Echoing this view, Nguyen Mai Duong, director general of SATI, reaffirmed that science, technology, and innovation are central drivers of national development. He emphasised the importance of synchronised coordination between the state, businesses, academic institutions, international organisations, and experienced professionals to ensure the effective implementation of innovation policies.

“As part of the event, the MoST will host the Innovation Policy Forum to assess the effectiveness of current policies and propose solutions to institutionalise major strategies through decrees and circulars. This is an opportunity to share practical experiences and successful approaches to policy implementation, thereby fostering support for businesses, students, and the public,” Duong added.

VIIE 2025 will be held over three days, and is expected to attract around 40,000 visitors. The exhibition will showcase hundreds of leading tech enterprises and thousands of innovative products and services from domestic and international companies, startups, research institutes, and universities.

Technologies on display will span 11 key sectors as outlined in Decision 1131/QĐ-TTg dated June 12, 2025, by the Prime Minister, including digital technology, renewable energy, advanced materials, biomedical technology, smart agriculture, high-quality human resource education and training. They are considered crucial for Vietnam’s transition towards a knowledge-based and green economy.

In addition to exhibitions, a wide range of side activities will be held, such as forums and thematic seminars on innovation policy; strategic technology discussions; human resource development and STEM education workshops; the kick-off of the 2026 National VEX Robotics Championship; Award ceremonies honouring individuals and groups who have received international STEM awards; E-vehicle test drives; The Better Choice Awards, celebrating standout innovative products.

Notably, this year’s exhibition will feature pavilions from global tech powerhouses such as the US, Germany, France, and Japan, creating a dynamic international space for interaction and cooperation. This fosters opportunities for investment promotion, strategic partnerships, and the advancement of frontier technologies, contributing to Vietnam’s goal of becoming a high-income nation by 2045.

With its large scale, diverse content, and broad participation from all elements of the innovation ecosystem, National Innovation Day 2025 and the VIIE 2025 and resources, sending a powerful message about a resilient, creative Vietnam with aspirations for global leadership.

