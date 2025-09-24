Mondelez Kinh Do unveils first Vietnam snacking trends report

The report shares notable findings about how 'snacking' is evolving into an essential part of daily life, a useful source of nutrition, deeply connected to emotion, mindful consumption, and sustainability.

The study was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mondelēz International from October 2024 to January 2025, surveying Vietnamese adults aged 18 and older.

It forms part of Mondelēz International’s 2024 'Global State of Snacking Report', which spans 12 key markets, including Vietnam. The data were weighted to reflect actual population proportions, with a global post-weight applied to ensure equal representation of each country in the global total.

The report provides in-depth insight into how snacking is becoming more purposeful, more mindful, and more closely tied to physical and mental health, emotion, and sustainable priorities.

The study also reflects Mondelez Kinh Do’s long-term commitment to leading the future of snacking through consumer understanding, innovation, and responsibility.

The report confirms that snacking has become an essential and habitual part of life for Vietnamese consumers.

Accordingly, 95 per cent of Vietnamese adults snack at least once per day. The report also highlights the ease with which Vietnamese consumers find products that meet their needs, as 98 per cent say they can easily find the right snacks.

In addition, Vietnamese 'snackers' find snacking is not just a habitual activity, it is also an exciting experience, with 84 per cent feeling excited when they discover a new snack, and 83 per cent saying that shopping for snacks is an engaging experience.

According to the report, snacking in Vietnam is increasingly seen as part of a healthy lifestyle rather than just an indulgence. Nearly all consumers (99 per cent) consider snacks a convenient source of nutrition, while 98 per cent choose options that align with their health goals.

Snacking is also tied to mental and emotional wellbeing. About 93 per cent of Vietnamese consumers snack for comfort, and 88 per cent treat themselves after a productive day.

The idea of 'mindful snacking' is gaining ground, with 87 per cent paying attention to taste, texture, and nutritional value, reflecting a growing preference for slower, more conscious eating.

For Vietnamese consumers, the emotional connection to snacking is especially strong in Vietnam, with 91 per cent saying that snacks remind them of their childhood homes, and 85 per cent say they enjoy sharing their favourite snacks with other people.

These findings reveal how snacks are deeply rooted in nostalgia, tradition, and meaningful connection, making them far more than just food, but moments of joy and emotional bonding.

Another finding in the report is that for Vietnamese consumers, snacking is also a reflection of personal values and environmental responsibility.

The report highlighted that 98 per cent of Vietnamese consumers engage in sustainable behaviours, and 78 per cent prefer snacks made with eco-sourced ingredients.

These insights reflect a growing snacking trend in Vietnam associated with both personal health and environmental responsibility, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Sameer Yadav, marketing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam

"Our first-ever State of Snacking Report in Vietnam represents a significant milestone, marking a new step forward for Mondelez Kinh Do in our journey to understanding Vietnamese consumers’ needs and meeting their expectations," said Sameer Yadav, marketing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam.

"Snacks today are experiences that bring joy, reduce stress, and mark small celebrations with family and friends. We will continue to combine global expertise with local insight to deliver the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way for our consumers," added Yadav.

Mondelez Kinh Do achieves sustainability and workforce milestones Mondelez Kinh Do, home to some of Vietnam's most beloved snacking brands, including Kinh Do, Cosy, Solite, Oreo, and Cadbury, has marked significant milestones in sustainability and workforce development.

Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations Over the past 10 years, Mondelez Kinh Do has built a strong presence in Vietnam by embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations.