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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Montage Technology begins trial production of CXL 3.2 chip

July 31, 2026 | 15:41
(0) user say
Montage Technology announced the industry's first trial production of its CXL 3.2 Memory eXpander Controller chip, designed to address memory expansion and resource pooling demands in AI, cloud computing and data centres.

HENGQIN, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Technology today announced the industry's first trial production of its CXL® 3.2 Memory eXpander Controller (MXC) chip, designed to address escalating demands for memory expansion and resource pooling in AI, cloud computing, and data center environments. Leveraging CXL technology, the MXC chip enables customers to build memory infrastructure with higher capacity, improved resource utilization, and greater flexibility.

Montage Technology Announces Industry-First Trial Production of CXL 3.2 MXC Chip
Montage Technology's Industry-First Trial Production of CXL 3.2 MXC Chip

The CXL 3.2 MXC complies with CXL Type 3 specifications, including both CXL.mem and CXL.io protocols. It is designed with PCIe® 6.x and CXL 3.2 protocol support, delivering data transfer rates of up to 64 GT/s. The chip integrates dual DDR5 memory controllers that support up to 8000 MT/s DDR5 memory. By converting host-side CXL memory requests into DDR commands in real time, it enables efficient data exchange between the host and backend memory, effectively breaking through the memory capacity limits of traditional servers.

Additionally, the chip integrates PCIe 6.x PHY, DDR5 PHY, dual RISC-V processor subsystems, and a comprehensive set of management interfaces. It supports multiple CXL memory expansion form factors, including PCIe AIC cards and EDSFF modules, providing critical support for emerging memory applications such as memory expansion, pooling, and tiered memory architectures.

"The trial production of the CXL 3.2 MXC chip marks an important milestone in Montage Technology's pursuit of CXL innovation and commercialization," said Stephen Tai, President at Montage Technology. "As memory demands continue to surge in the AI era, we are providing our customers with high-bandwidth, large-capacity, and highly reliable memory expansion solutions, accelerating the large-scale adoption of CXL in data center and AI infrastructure."

In addition to the chip, Montage Technology provides a complete software development kit (SDK) along with analysis and testing tools to help customers accelerate product development, compatibility validation, and mass production. The CXL 3.2 MXC has already been integrated into next-generation CXL products by leading memory module manufacturers, including Samsung and SK hynix, with initial validation successfully completed. The solution is designed to align with leading server platforms, including Intel® Xeon® and AMD EPYC™, to ensure broad interoperability and optimal performance.

Customer and Partner Feedback:

Jangseok Choi, VP of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics stated: "The combination of CXL 3.2 MXC with DDR5 memory technology offers data center customers a solution that balances performance and capacity. Our collaboration validates the value of CXL in increasing system memory capacity and resource utilization, and provides additional options for next-generation AI infrastructure."

Uksong Kang, Head of Next Gen Product Planning&Std at SK hynix noted: "With the rapid adoption of large language models and generative AI, memory has become a critical factor in system performance. Montage Technology's MXC product demonstrates strong potential for supporting high-capacity memory expansion and resource sharing. We look forward to deeper collaboration in ecosystem validation and product innovation."

Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Senior Fellow and Chief I/O Architect at Intel remarked: "AI, next-gen cloud systems, and today's industry economics are reshaping server memory architecture and driving demand for CXL. Montage Technology's CXL 3.2 MXC demonstrates how the maturing CXL ecosystem delivers protocol support, compatibility, and performance, helping to unlock the memory expansion capabilities of next-generation Intel Xeon platforms."

Amit Goel, corporate vice president, Compute and Enterprise AI Platform Solutions Engineering, AMD added: "AI and data center workloads are driving continuous evolution of system architecture, making memory a key factor in performance and scalability. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Montage Technology on CXL technologies to deliver a foundation for building more flexible and efficient memory architectures."

Upcoming Events:

Montage Technology will showcase its CXL 3.2 MXC at CXL DevCon and FMS (Future of Memory and Storage) exhibition in the United States. We warmly invite customers, industry peers, and partners to visit our booth, exchange insights, and explore collaboration opportunities.

  • CXL Mini DevCon
    Date: August 3, 2026
    Location: Santa Clara Marriott, Santa Clara, USA
  • FMS
    Date: August 4–6, 2026
    Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth #845, Santa Clara, USA

By PR Newswire

Montage Technology

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TagTag:
Montage Technology Technology innovation commercialization Memory expansion solutions

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