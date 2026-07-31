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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sieyuan DC Switch-Disconnectors Achieve CSA/AS Certifications, Expanding Global Market Coverage

July 31, 2026 | 15:57
(0) user say
Sieyuan's low-voltage DC switch-disconnector products achieved CSA and AS certifications, adding to prior UL, IEC, EN and GB certifications and expanding the company's global market coverage.

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sieyuan's low-voltage DC switch-disconnector products have recently achieved CSA/AS certifications. Following prior UL, IEC, EN, and GB certifications, Sieyuan's complete low-voltage DC switch portfolio now adds CSA and AS — two further authoritative certifications — comprehensively covering major global markets including North America, Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

With over 30 years of expertise in power transmission and distribution, Sieyuan has continued to expand its low-voltage DC product portfolio in recent years. Designed for DC 1500 V applications, the company has developed a full portfolio of DC products comprising frame type switch-disconnectors, rotary switch-disconnectors and molded-case circuit breakers. These products are widely deployed in emerging DC systems including energy storage, solar PV, data centers and DC power distribution.

As one of the world's first manufacturers to achieve UL certification for 2-pole dedicated DC switches, Sieyuan's 2-pole DC switches have been extensively applied in energy storage projects across the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, India, Japan, and beyond, with over 50,000 units cumulatively commissioned and grid-connected worldwide. The dedicated DC structure effectively enhances system power density, while low-power-consumption design reduces operation and maintenance costs — ensuring long-term, stable performance even under demanding operating conditions.

Grounded in diverse global operating conditions and compliance standards, Sieyuan continues to refine its low-voltage DC solutions, delivering green, safe, and efficient core DC switch devices to the world.

For more information, please visit https://en.sieyuan.com/products-services?cid=194&page=1

By PR Newswire

Sieyuan Electric

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