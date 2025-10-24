Corporate

Logitech honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

October 24, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Logitech, a Swiss technology company, has been named the winner of the "Inspirational Brand Award" at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA).

This prestigious accolade celebrates brands selected by consumers and those that powerfully inspire the community through technological innovation, brand engagement, and social responsibility.

The award recognises Logitech's successful journey in connecting technology with user emotions in the Vietnamese market, alongside its contributions to innovation that genuinely serves both user needs and societal wellbeing.

Furthermore, the award acknowledges Logitech's role in inspiring communities to promote personalised workspace solutions that enhance efficiency and creativity, advancing public awareness of mental wellbeing and scientific work practices, and fostering meaningful community engagement initiatives.

The Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Vietnam was held on October 9 at the GEM Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. Organised by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the prestigious awards honoured businesses and business leaders who are reshaping industries, embracing innovation, and driving sustainable growth.

With the theme "Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises", this year’s APEA celebrated organisations and leaders who are future-proofing their businesses amid sweeping technological disruption and shifting economic landscapes.

A highly selective judging process evaluated 342 nominees across four award categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence. Each recipient stood out for their resilience, innovation, and commitment to creating lasting impact. The programme has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia.

Logitech honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards
Le Thanh Quang giving remarks at the APEA 2025 Vietnam ceremony

Le Thanh Quang, cluster head for Southeast Asia 1 at Logitech, stated,“The Inspirational Brand Award is a prime testament to the trend of human-centric technology, which advocates for responsible innovation, particularly by integrating social values into products and business strategies.

For Logitech, this award is the result of persistent efforts across a long journey, from launching highly personalised products to running communication campaigns focused on consumers’ health and emotional wellbeing. Consumers are the core of Logitech’s product development philosophy. Hence, end-users are not merely consumers of a product, but also our emotional foundation who need to be listened to, inspired, and cared for holistically.”

Logitech has organised a series of inspiring events, connecting technology with lifestyle to create unique expressions based on individual user preferences.

The launch campaign for the POP Icon Keys in October 2024 marked a significant milestone, distinguished by the fusion of personalised technology and fashion.

This was highlighted by Logitech’s collaboration with Clinique, a premium cosmetics brand, (Estée Lauder company), which created a unique user experience reflecting individuality and garnered strong interest from young consumers, especially female customers.

Logitech honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards
Logitech receives the award amid congratulations from KOLs

Beyond product launch campaigns, Logitech has actively contributed to community awareness through social initiatives. A prime example was the ‘Friday Wellness’ social activity series, which promoted mental and physical health awareness.

The campaign was supported by Henri Hubert, the Vietnam ambassador of non-governmental organisation Global Wellness Day, offering quarterly activities under the message: “Feel better. Do better.”

This is also the guiding design for Logitech’s Ergo series, focusing on comfort and reducing symptoms of neck and shoulder strain for long-term computer users.

Building an iconic brand

Recently, the Logitech G Play event became a focal point for the gaming community, supported by media partners and retailers.

The launch event for the MX Master 4 mouse featured four inspirational figures from the creative industry. These ongoing activities highlight the brand’s dynamic presence and continuous introduction of breakthrough products in the Vietnamese market.

The MX Master 4, the newest addition of the MX Series, is engineered to empower creative professionals, programmers, and enterprise users.

The MX Master 4 sets a ‘ew sense of mastery. Featuring haptic feedback, the MX Master 4 redefines the control experience with subtle vibrations upon clicking.

This tactile precision is ideal for tasks like video editing, graphic design, and data analysis. Furthermore, the Actions Ring, activated by Logi Options+, provides application-specific shortcuts and customised controls, putting frequently used tools instantly at hand, helping professionals save up to 33 per cent of time and reduce 63 per cent of repetitive mouse actions.

The launch of the MX Master 4, alongside the prestigious Inspirational Brand Award, mark significant milestones in Logitech’s journey towards becoming an iconic brand in the consumer mind when thinking of productivity and creativity, reaffirming Logitech's commitment to relentless innovation to better serve consumers.

Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Vietnam's most visionary leaders and trailblazing enterprises took centre stage at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Vietnam, held on October 9 at the GEM Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.
ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence

As a leading provider of digital technology ecosystems in Vietnam, ETC Technology Systems JSC (ETC) has been honoured with the prestigious Corporate Excellence accolade at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025.
Takao chairman honoured with APEA Master Entrepreneur Award Takao chairman honoured with APEA Master Entrepreneur Award

Tran Ngoc Hung, chairman of Takao JSC, a manufacturer of premium ceramic and clay-based building materials, has been honoured with the Master Entrepreneur Award at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), in recognition of his innovation and commitment to sustainable growth.

By Huyen Thuy

