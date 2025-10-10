ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for corporate excellence

Celebrating two decades of establishment and growth, ETC has pioneered comprehensive digital transformation solutions for organisations and businesses across Vietnam.

This award acknowledges ETC's continuous efforts in delivering high-quality, innovative technology solutions, and spearheading the development of Vietnam's IT industry.

ETC's core offerings involve providing customised, comprehensive technology solutions, specialising in system integration, data centre construction, cloud computing, network infrastructure and cybersecurity. The company also provides industry-specific solutions, maintenance services, and information security assessments.

ETC has successfully deployed numerous complex, comprehensive, highly reliable and exceptionally effective technology solutions for a strategic client base with unique technical and security requirements.

This portfolio includes key government agencies such as the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Finance, leading banks including VietinBank, Vietcombank, and BIDV, and major corporations like Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Vietnam Electricity.

Serving as a strategic partner to over 50 global technology firms, ETC holds the highest-tier partner status in Vietnam from major industry players, including Dell Technologies, Cisco, and Palo Alto Networks.

This standing allows ETC to continuously elevate its personnel's expertise, optimise solutions, and enhance its ability to handle complex projects with stringent technical and security requirements.

As Vietnam's leading provider of digital technology ecosystems, the company has earned numerous prestigious titles from its global vendors, alongside a multitude of respected national and international awards over the past two decades.

ETC and Cisco's strategic partnership signing ceremony

Pursuing technological self-reliance, ETC has developed numerous intelligent, Vietnam-based solutions, consequently driving a powerful transformation across many critical national sectors, especially aviation.

ETC’s Biostation end-to-end biometric identification system, directly linked to the national population database, has been successfully deployed at 18 airports nationwide and is slated for implementation at the new Long Thanh International Airport.

The Biostation system, alongside ETC’s AI Camera solution for airport infrastructure monitoring, has been highly praised by operators for enhancing aviation security. Moreover, it has been warmly received by passengers for significantly reducing processing times.

The proven practical effectiveness and high scalability of ETC's solutions underscore its pioneering role in Vietnam's digital transformation process and the development of national competitiveness.

Looking ahead, ETC will further intensify research and development investment, integrating AI, big data, and cybersecurity into its core products. Beyond solidifying its strong regional position, the company is focused on international market expansion, bringing Vietnamese innovation and technological capabilities to the global stage.

ETC’s Biostation system is operational in 18 airports nationwide

The Corporate Excellence title serves as a powerful testament to ETC's sustainable growth.

This achievement is underscored by impressive financial growth, effective business strategies, and positive community contributions. This validates ETC's outstanding accomplishments and solidifies the company's position as a symbol of innovation and sustainable development in the region.

APEA, established in 2007 by Enterprise Asia, is a highly esteemed annual award programme designed to honour exceptional enterprises and entrepreneurs across the Asia-Pacific region. Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development.

