Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Parental trust: the driving force behind Finest Future’s recognition at APEA 2025

October 22, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
In today's competitive education landscape, where parents face a growing array of study-abroad options for their children, trust has become the defining currency of success. For Finest Future, a Vietnamese–Finnish education enterprise, that trust has again translated into international recognition.

At the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 ceremony on October 9 in Ho Chi Minh City, Finest Future was honoured with the Fast Enterprise Award for the second consecutive year.

This award, presented by Enterprise Asia, recognises organisations across the region that demonstrate rapid growth, resilience, and sustainable impact.

For Finest Future, it is not just a corporate milestone, it is a testament to the enduring trust and partnership of parents, students, and schools across Asia.

Parental trust: the driving force behind Finest Future’s recognition at APEA 2025
Tuomas Aleksi Tiilikainen, CEO of Finest Future, receiving the Fast Enterprise Award at APEA 2025

Founded in 2020 as a collaboration between educators and entrepreneurs from Finland and Vietnam, Finest Future was built upon a simple yet powerful philosophy: education for happiness.

The company envisions a world where students are not only academically capable but also emotionally fulfilled and socially responsible, values ​​deeply rooted in Finland's globally acclaimed education system.

Over just three years, Finest Future has evolved from a small pilot cohort of 15 students to a thriving community of over 1,000 students from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Myanmar, studying in nearly 100 partner high schools and vocational institutions in Finland.

Each student's journey is carefully designed and personally guided, ensuring that families are supported from their first consultation in Asia to the moment their children confidently step into Finnish classrooms.

This remarkable growth is a result of more than business ambition, it reflects a movement of trust, driven by the collective faith of parents who see in Finest Future a reliable and caring partner.

Trust: The cornerstone of international education

If students are the centre of education, then parents are the foundation that sustains it.

Finest Future understands that every decision to study abroad is both a dream and a leap of faith for families. The company therefore builds its operations on transparency, guidance, and community, three pillars that turn that leap into a confident step forward.

Through personal mentorship, regular engagement sessions, and partnerships with Finnish school leaders, Finest Future ensures that both parents and students feel safe, supported, and well-informed throughout their journey.

Each family receives guidance about curricula, living arrangements, costs, and post-graduation pathways.

The company's ecosystem even includes cultural transition workshops and Finnish-language training to help students adapt smoothly and thrive in their new environment.

Parental trust: the driving force behind Finest Future’s recognition at APEA 2025
The Finest Future Christmas Gala Night brought together a vibrant community, reflecting the strong spirit of connection and togetherness that defines Finest Future

“What matters most to us is ensuring that both parents and students feel safe and supported throughout their journey,” said Tuomas Aleksi Tiilikainen, CEO of Finest Future. “We are here to guide them every step of the way, to bring joy, learning opportunities, and growth, not only in Finland but across Europe.”

This approach has earned Finest Future wide recognition for redefining how education providers build trust with families in Asia.

It also explains why the company continues to maintain some of the region's highest levels of satisfaction and retention among both students and parents.

Recognition beyond borders

The Fast Enterprise Award at APEA 2025 acknowledges Finest Future's success in scaling responsibly and sustainably. Despite being a relatively young organisation, it has managed to balance expansion with impact, ensuring that rapid growth never compromises educational quality or student wellbeing.

In accepting the award, CEO Tiilikainen shared, “For our industry peers, this award demonstrates that educational innovation can grow quickly and sustainably, even from emerging markets like Vietnam.

And for our community of parents and students, it strengthens that they can place their trust in Finest Future as a reliable partner.”

This recognition also signals a wider shift in how the world perceives Vietnam's role in global education. Once seen primarily as a source of outbound students, Vietnam is now becoming a hub for educational collaboration and innovation, with Finest Future as one among those standing at the forefront of this evolution.

Finest Future's impact extends well beyond the classroom. Through key initiatives, the company is fostering academic, cultural, and personal growth among young learners across the region. The Finnish Education Expo 2025 connects Finnish principals directly with Asian parents and students, creating rare opportunities for authentic dialogue about learning, life, and career development in Finland.

The Finnish Champion competition celebrates language learning and cultural exchange, and encourages students to explore while building confidence and communication in Finnish.

The Finest Future Excellence High School Scholarship provides access to high-quality Finnish education for outstanding students, strengthening the organisation's belief in equitable opportunity.

Each of these initiatives embodies the company's mission to empower students with both knowledge and happiness to ensure that education is not only a path to success but also a journey of self-discovery.

As the company looks ahead, expansion remains a key focus. Finest Future is developing new partnerships in Estonia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, while deepening its integration with Finnish institutions through digital learning platforms and exchange programmes.

A notable innovation is its AINO Platform, a digital ecosystem that supports language learning, cultural preparation, and real-time communication between students, parents, and educators. This technological advancement exemplifies how Finest Future blends the warmth of personal mentorship with the scalability of modern tools.

For Finest Future, every achievement, whether measured by numbers, awards, or partnerships, ultimately comes back to one thing: people.

Behind every student's success is a family that dared to dream; behind every partnership is a shared belief that education can shape a better world.

“I believe that investing in education is the greatest gift a parent can give, a legacy of knowledge and happiness,” said Tiilikainen.

That belief continues to guide the company's decisions, ensuring that its growth remains grounded in empathy, integrity, and purpose.

Finest Future shines with Inspirational Brand Award at APEA 2024 Finest Future shines with Inspirational Brand Award at APEA 2024

On October 3, Finest Future Vietnam, an education-focused strategic consulting firm, was conferred the Inspirational Brand Award at the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024.
Grand Stevie Winners Announced in 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards Grand Stevie Winners Announced in 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, announced the winners of five Grand Stevie® Award trophies in the 12th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
Winners of HSBC Business Case Competition 2025 revealed Winners of HSBC Business Case Competition 2025 revealed

Tthe HSBC Business Case Competition (HSBC BCC) 2025 named the winning team from RMIT University Ho Chi Minh City on April 22.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Parental trust Finest Future recognition Education landscape Studyabroad options Rapid growth Sustainable impact APEA 2025 award

Related Contents

Takao chairman honoured with APEA Master Entrepreneur Award

Takao chairman honoured with APEA Master Entrepreneur Award

ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence

ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence

Xuan Thien Group on a journey towards to a green future

Xuan Thien Group on a journey towards to a green future

SBVN honoured at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

SBVN honoured at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Xanh SM strikes double wins at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Xanh SM strikes double wins at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Vietnamese firms honoured at APEA 2023

Vietnamese firms honoured at APEA 2023

CDC earns APEA 2025 award for setting new ethical innovation standard

CDC earns APEA 2025 award for setting new ethical innovation standard

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Logitech honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Logitech honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Sustainability standards reshaping Vietnam’s trade landscape

Sustainability standards reshaping Vietnam’s trade landscape

Vietnamese exporters urged to prepare for EU supply chain standards

Vietnamese exporters urged to prepare for EU supply chain standards

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Favourable factors support Vietnam’s high growth ambitions

Favourable factors support Vietnam’s high growth ambitions

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

ReCoPro strengthens sustainable cocoa farming in Vietnam

ReCoPro strengthens sustainable cocoa farming in Vietnam

Vietnam named among world’s top four culinary destinations

Vietnam named among world’s top four culinary destinations

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020