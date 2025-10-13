Takao chairman honoured with APEA Master Entrepreneur Award

The award, presented in Ho Chi Minh City on October 9, celebrates Hung’s leadership in driving Takao JSC’s transformation into one of Vietnam’s most forward-thinking enterprises. His focus on innovation, digitalisation, and green business practices has set new benchmarks for sustainable corporate development in both the domestic and regional markets.

Tran Ngoc Hung receiving the award

This marks the first time that Takao JSC has received a prestigious award within the APEA framework, affirming the company's remarkable efforts throughout 2025 have been recognised by the international business community.

The recognition of its leading figure demonstrates that Takao is not only growing in scale but is also elevating its governance standards.

This follows the company's prior success in securing the FAST500 award for rapidly growing enterprises, Top 500 largest private enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) and being listed in the Top 5 Reputable Building Materials Companies 2025.

Takao JSC has reinforced its commitment to growth and sustainability by commissioning Vietnam’s first and largest plant to use liquefied natural gas clean-firing technology – boosting its annual output by more than 21 million square metres of building materials.

At the same time, the company is moving ahead with plans to expand capacity by a further 20 million sq.m between 2025 and 2026, bringing total production to over 60 million sq.m per year. This ambitious expansion highlights Takao’s determination to strengthen its market leadership and advance environmentally responsible manufacturing.

The Master Entrepreneur Award presented to chairman Tran Ngoc Hung is well-deserved recognition of his determined business philosophy and long-term vision.

Under his decisive leadership and strategic direction, Takao has continuously expanded its production scale, developed an extensive distribution network, and successfully boosted product exports to new markets.

Crucially, the company maintains a sharp focus on sustainable development, ensuring the highest quality standards for all construction projects.

Takao’s Board of Directors together with distributors attending the event

Hung’s dedication to the Master Entrepreneur philosophy ensures that the success achieved at APEA 2025 is more than just a business milestone; it is a clear commitment to an encompassing growth strategy. He consistently emphasises the pivotal role of Sustainable Development and Community Responsibility in Takao’s operational ethos.

Chairman Tran Ngoc Hung at the event

The company is committed to further investment in green technology, enhancing the quality of life for its employees, and actively contributing to various social sectors beyond the core business of building materials.

Takao aims to be recognised not just as a quality material supplier but also as a value-creating organisation, striving for comprehensive excellence across multiple areas and solidifying the Vietnamese brands’ position on the international stage.

The APEAs, organised by Enterprise Asia – a top non-governmental organisation promoting entrepreneurship in the region – are among Asia’s most prestigious business honours. The awards recognise outstanding enterprises and leaders who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a strong commitment to creating sustainable, positive impact for their industries and communities.

SBVN honoured at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Vietnam Co., Ltd. (SBVN) has secured the prestigious Corporate Excellence Award at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA).

Concentrix Vietnam awarded for Corporate Excellence at APEA 2024 In an achievement showcasing its dedication to innovation and superior customer service, Concentrix Vietnam has been honoured with the prestigious Corporate Excellence award at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024.