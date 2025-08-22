Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai unveils new luxurious villa upgrades

On August 22, the resort introduced its upgraded One-Bedroom Villas and Family Villas, with 43 units already open for guests and the final 17 set for completion by mid-December. In total, 60 villas will be available for booking once renovations are complete.

Transformed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) Singapore, the villas reaffirm the spirit of the original design by architect Reda Amalou of Paris-based AW2 and late interior designer Jaya Ibrahim, introducing contemporary refinements while preserving the essential character that has defined the resort since its inception. With open views of tropical gardens and the East Sea, the revamped villas are designed for couples and families seeking space, stillness and a deeper connection to the surrounding natural beauty.

The renovation has expanded the One-Bedroom Villa from 80 to 87 square metres, alongside a full interior upgrade. Family Villas have also grown from 104 to 108sq.m, offering guests more space and comfort during their stay.

"Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai has endeavoured to maintain a sense of place while anticipating the needs of today’s traveller," said Marcel Oostenbrink, general manager. "This renovation preserves that intention, while bringing in new warmth and intimacy. It’s a continuation of, not a departure from, a design narrative that’s very much rooted in the region."

Guided by respect for legacy and love for detail, the redesign of the One-Bedroom Villas and Family Villas reflects a dialogue between Vietnamese heritage and contemporary elegance.

Envisioned from the outset as a modern interpretation of the garden houses of Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, each villa retains its signature features – a timber roof, an elevated sleeping platform, and an uninterrupted view from bed to sea. Within this familiar frame, the renovation introduces a refined transformation.

A refreshed, lighter colour palette with chartreuse and mustard accents resonates with the surrounding landscape, while artisanal materials and locally inspired silhouettes speak to the region’s enduring craft traditions.

Anchoring the living area, a newly introduced bay window draws in abundant natural light, while a plush daybed creates a serene nook for reading, rest or reflection. The central sleeping pavilion – a signature feature of the original design – has been reimagined with sunset-toned ombré drapery and pendant lighting inspired by traditional nón lá hats.

Positioned for privacy, a second daybed provides a cosy hideaway for lounging and afternoon siestas. Grounding the space in structure and purpose are a dresser that also serves as a writing desk and night stands in a stunning crackled eggshell finish. In the Family Villas, a sectioned-off lounge doubles as a children's room, complete with a sofa-bed, bathroom with shower, and other comforts for young guests.

Expanded bathrooms feature a striking interplay of textures and colours with bold Panda White marble, artisanal floor tiles and a seeded glass lantern. The redesigned vanity counter recalls traditional Vietnamese cabinetry, while a window frames the freestanding bathtub. Bath rituals now come with views of the lush garden and rain shower area, inviting guests to relax in a harmonious blend of nature and luxury.

Inclusions such as discreet lighting, Dyson hairdryers, Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speakers, wireless phone chargers, yoga mats and 55-inch smart TVs are found in each villa, integrating intuitive comfort and functionality.

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai launches new Five Element Body Work Treatment Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An has added the innovative Five Element Body Work Treatment to its award-winning Heart of The Earth Spa. The full-body treatment soothes stressed souls and balances mind and being, bringing perfect harmony to welcome a new year of wellness.

Four Seasons The Nam Hai receives 5-star recognition once again Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An has received 5-star recognition from the 2023 Forbes Travel Guide, the fifth consecutive year that the resort has been awarded the honour.