Vietnam Expo 2025: a strategic move for Hong Kong into Southeast Asia’s rising star

While global trade dynamics continue to shift, Vietnam stands out as a rare bright spot. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s GDP growth is projected to reach an impressive 8 per cent in 2025, with import-export turnover expected to rise by 7-10 per cent on-year. These macro-indicators not only reflect a robust recovery but also signal strong domestic demand for technology products, processed foods, and high-quality consumer goods.

Capturing this “golden timing”, HKTDC, Hong Kong’s statutory trade promotion body with a network of 51 global offices, has confirmed a large-scale presence at Vietnam Expo from December 4-6 at SECC, Ho Chi Minh City.

A global connector strategy

HKTDC continues to strengthen its engagement with the Vietnamese market through selective partnerships. Notably, HKTDC is expected to bring 21 participating companies and 21 brands to the exhibition zone. This move underscores HKTDC’s core mission: positioning Hong Kong as Asia’s global business platform and serving as a “super-connector” linking Vietnam with international markets.

At Vietnam Expo 2025, the Hong Kong delegation of 15 companies will showcase not only traditional product categories such as gifts, houseware, and toys, but also key frontier sectors including digital technologies. This forward-looking approach aligns closely with Vietnam’s new development priorities.

The international event gains further significance as Vietnam enters a new growth phase driven by two strategic pillars: green economy and digital economy, considered essential for its ambition to become a high-income, developed nation by 2045.

HKTDC’s events play a strategic role in Vietnam, especially as the country emerges as a major ASEAN partner for Hong Kong. In the first nine months of 2025, bilateral trade reached a record $49.4 billion, with Vietnam becoming Hong Kong’s third-largest trading partner after Mainland China and Taiwan. Vietnam’s exports to Hong Kong surged to $28.9 billion, up 79.5 per cent on-year.

Vietnam Expo 2025 offers Hong Kong enterprises a gateway to a rapidly expanding market, with trade expected to grow 7-10 per cent in 2025. Unlike typical trade fairs, HKTDC’s presence this year emphasises deeper, more targeted business-to-business (B2B) engagements.

Hong Kong businesses increasingly view Vietnam not only as a manufacturing hub but also as a high-potential consumer market. The “Made by Hong Kong” report shows that over 80 per cent of surveyed Hong Kong manufacturers plan to increase investment in ASEAN markets, especially Vietnam, thanks to competitive operating costs, a young and fast-growing consumer base, and a wide network of free trade agreements.

At the event at SECC, the delegation of 15 Hong Kong enterprises will offer a diverse range of product options across multiple categories.

In addition to exhibition areas showcasing consumer goods and technology solutions, HKTDC will host specialised B2B business matching sessions in connecting buyers and Hong Kong enterprises. These sessions will offer market intelligence, trend analysis, and direct collaboration opportunities for small- and medium-sized enterprises across priority sectors such as electronics and processed foods.

As global supply chains continue to restructure, industry observers highlight this event as a critical opportunity for Vietnam to leverage Hong Kong as a strategic business gateway to expand into international markets.

“In Style • Hong Kong” going to Ho Chi Minh City Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the mega promotion “In Style • Hong Kong” is making its debut in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam this month.

Hong Kong seeks to build on ASEAN relationship The upcoming Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong will highlight the territory's role in fostering economic cooperation with ASEAN by leveraging its strengths in finance, innovation, and green development.