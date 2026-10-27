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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rapidus partners with HCLTech opening semiconductor development centres

October 27, 2026 | 16:34
(0) user say
Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corporation collaborated with IT service provider HCLTech to open two development centres supporting next-generation logic semiconductor manufacturing technologies in Tokyo.

TOKYO and NOIDA, India, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, and Rapidus Corporation, a Japanese company developing and manufacturing advanced logic semiconductors, today officially inaugurated two HCLTech development centers in India dedicated to supporting Rapidus' evolving semiconductor engineering requirements.

The centers, located in Bengaluru and Hubli, will leverage HCLTech's global leadership in core engineering to offer Rapidus a range of semiconductor engineering capabilities, including mask design, design infrastructure, process design kit development, design technology co-optimization and layout design.

HCLTech will also collaborate with Rapidus to build a pipeline of Indian engineering talent to meet Rapidus' evolving talent requirements in Japan.

"Building a strong engineering ecosystem is essential as Rapidus advances our mission to establish next-generation semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in Japan," said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, Representative Director and CEO, Rapidus Corporation. "Through this collaboration with HCLTech, we expect to access India's growing pool of semiconductor engineering talent and establish dedicated development capabilities that complement our operations in Japan. We look forward to working together to develop the technical expertise and resources needed to support our long-term objectives."

"Advanced semiconductors will define the technologies of the next decade," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech. "This partnership reflects the growing strategic collaboration between Japan and India, bringing together Rapidus' next-generation semiconductor ambitions with HCLTech's engineering expertise to accelerate chip adoption, compress time-to-market and lay the foundations for the next era of semiconductor innovation."

To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

By PR Newswire

HCLTech

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