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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

First Vietnam–South Korea AI and Semiconductor conference set to open

November 06, 2026 | 16:00
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The first Vietnam–South Korea AI and Semiconductor Summit is scheduled to take place on November 12 at L7 West Lake Hanoi Hotel, bringing together more than 400 delegates and over 50 semiconductor companies, alongside research institutes, universities, and local representatives from both countries.

The conference is organised by the Authority of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with FPT Corporation, the South Korea AI Semiconductor Fabless Industry Association (KAISA), and the Vietnam Software Association (VINASA) Semiconductor Industry Development Committee, under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

It will provide Vietnamese enterprises with opportunities to seek South Korean partners in integrated circuit design, semiconductor chip packaging and testing, and AI applications. The event aims to boost Vietnam–South Korea cooperation in AI and semiconductors.

First Vietnam–South Korea AI and Semiconductor conference set to open
The Vietnam–South Korea AI and Semiconductor Conference 2026 (VKAISS 2026). Photo: FPT

The event contributes to implementing cooperation commitments between Vietnam and South Korea, following up on agreements advanced during the 2025 state visit to South Korea by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the 2026 visit to Vietnam by President Lee Jae Myung, during which the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in strategic technologies, particularly AI and semiconductors.

As the global semiconductor industry undergoes restructuring under the impact of AI and emerging technologies, Vietnam and South Korea have significant opportunities to cooperate and leverage their respective strengths.

South Korea maintains its position as one of the world's leading countries in memory chips. Vietnam is advancing further into the semiconductor ecosystem, with the goal of achieving annual industry revenue of more than $100 billion in 2040–2050. The two countries have considerable potential to expand cooperation in IC design, packaging, testing, and high-quality workforce training.

The event will feature two main discussion sessions focusing on human resource development and policies for Vietnam–South Korea cooperation in AI and semiconductors. Alongside these sessions, business networking activities and a technology exhibition will create opportunities for enterprises from both countries to explore investment partnerships, technology transfer, and training cooperation.

The event is expected to bring together representatives from Vietnamese ministries and agencies in science and technology, representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of South Korea, associations, and leading companies and institutions from both countries. Efforts are also being made to encourage participation from relevant South Korean government agencies.

Key participating organisations and companies are expected to include the National Nanofab Centre, KCCI HRD Center Vietnam, DeepX, Dnotitia, and CoAsia Semi Vietnam.

Leading semiconductor education and research institutions, including Gachon University, FPT, and Hanoi University of Science and Technology, are also expected to participate, along with representatives from key local governments such as Bac Ninh City and Seongnam City.

First Vietnam–South Korea AI and Semiconductor conference set to open
The event aims to connect the Vietnam–South Korea semiconductor ecosystems and boost investment, human resource training, and technology transfer. Photo: FPT

The morning session will serve as a forum focusing on AI and semiconductor workforce development, discussing cooperation opportunities among Vietnamese government agencies and South Korean research institutes, universities, and companies.

Discussions will centre on how to implement the national semiconductor workforce development strategy under Decision No.1017/QD-TTg, training cooperation models, and global workforce connectivity. The programme is expected to feature leaders from the Ministry of Education and Training and leading educational institutions from both countries.

At the plenary session, leaders of regulatory agencies, organisations, and enterprises from both countries will exchange views on policies for AI and semiconductor development, investment attraction, and technology transfer.

Presentations and panel discussions will focus on changes in the semiconductor industry driven by AI, opportunities for business collaboration, supply chain development, and the establishment of bilateral semiconductor industrial clusters.

During this session, enterprises, research institutes, and universities from both countries are expected to exchange memoranda of understanding. The participating parties and specific terms of these agreements have not yet been announced.

First Vietnam–South Korea AI and Semiconductor conference set to open
The event will provide a platform for business networking, human resource development, and technology experiences Photo: FPT

Alongside the conference, the event will offer a dedicated business matchmaking space, creating opportunities for businesses from both countries to seek partners, exchange needs, and boost cooperation. In addition, the exhibition and technology demonstration area will showcase AI solutions, chip design, packaging and testing technologies, as well as the capabilities and cooperation opportunities of participating companies and organisations, including FPT, HanelPT, Intech, VSAP LAB, Dnotitia, HyperAccel, ITDA Semiconductor, and KAISA. Through these activities, delegates will be able to explore technologies first-hand, connect with partners, and advance cooperation opportunities.

The event is expected to become a bridge connecting policy, technology, investment, and workforce training, contributing to deeper Vietnam–South Korea semiconductor cooperation and delivering tangible results.

Following its inaugural edition this year, the summit is expected to be held alternately in Vietnam and South Korea, with the goal of developing into a regular platform for sustained exchanges among government, industry, and academia, and for practical cooperation in AI and semiconductors between the two countries.

Enterprises, organisations, research institutes, and educational institutions interested in cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and South Korea in AI and semiconductors can learn more about the conference and connect with the organising committee through the official website: vkaiss.com/

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
South Korea semiconductor Vietnam VKAISS 2026

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