VinRobotics and Infineon sign MoU to advance core technologies for next-generation robotics

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2026 – VinRobotics, Vingroup's pioneering robotics company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, to explore collaboration opportunities in building next-generation robotics applications based on advanced semiconductor technology. The partnership marks a strategic milestone in VinRobotics' journey to build internationally competitive core technology capabilities, while further reinforcing the growing role of Vietnamese enterprises within the global technology collaboration ecosystem.

From left to right: Ngo Quoc Hung – Chief Executive Officer of VinRobotics, and Lim Kenneth – Senior Vice President, Automotive, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific; at the MoU signing ceremony between the two parties.

At the center of the collaboration is the planned establishment of the VinRobotics-Infineon Competency Center (VRICC) within VinRobotics' facilities. The initiative will create an effective platform for technical exchange and co-innovation to build next-generation intelligent robots. Infineon will participate in VinRobotics' robotics projects from the early stages of development, thereby bringing together the strengths of both engineering teams and connecting with the global robotics ecosystem.Under the VRICC framework, VinRobotics will prioritize the evaluation of Infineon's advanced semiconductor solutions across robotics platforms developed by VinRobotics. Through these activities, Infineon will share its semiconductor expertise and contribute to training programs for VinRobotics' R&D personnel, while both parties jointly identify areas of mutual interest for potential future engagement.As robotics and automation technologies continue to accelerate worldwide, the partnership with Infineon Technologies represents an important step in VinRobotics' strategy to expand its research and development capabilities while strengthening ties with leading global technology partners.Ngo Quoc Hung, Chief Executive Officer, VinRobotics, said: "We highly value the opportunity to engage with Infineon, a global technology leader with world-class semiconductor expertise and a strong technology ecosystem. The VRICC is intended to provide a meaningful platform for our teams to learn from Infineon's expertise, evaluate emerging semiconductor technologies, and explore areas of mutual interest. As VinRobotics continues to build core technology capabilities through engagement with a diverse range of world-class technology partners, we believe initiatives such as this one will help lay the foundation for a new generation of robotics solutions developed in Vietnam, serving both the domestic market and gradually expanding into international markets."Philipp von Schiersteadt, Chief Sales Officer Compute, Consumer & Communication, Infineon Technologies AG, said: "As a global semiconductor leader and trusted partner to the robotics market, we support our customers from idea to mass production, helping them tackle critical deployment requirements such as efficient power flow, balanced movement, dexterity, robustness and fulfilling safety requirements. We provide the electronics foundation for physical AI at scale, built on profound system competency across the stack as well as on our industry‑leading safety and security expertise. Our collaboration with VinRobotics will focus on accelerating the development of next-generation humanoid robots for deployment in various sectors, from industry to services and the home."Established in November 2024, VinRobotics is a technology company under Vingroup and a pioneer in Vietnam's robotics industry, with the vision of becoming a world-leading robotics technology enterprise. The company focuses on researching and developing next-generation robotics platforms designed for broad applications across industrial and daily life settings, helping improve productivity, enhance quality of life, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

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