Photo: Citi

The funding is expected to reach an estimated 29,200 low-income and underserved households, supporting broader access to finance and inclusive economic growth.

More than $100 million of the financing is provided through Social Trade Advance facilities to the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB). Citi acted as lender for both facilities. Proceeds are intended to help expand the banks' loan portfolios to local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) for productive, income-generating activities.

A further transaction is a $10 million working-capital loan to a Vietnam-based instant coffee manufacturer wholly owned by India's company, a long-standing Citi client. Citi Commercial Bank teams in Vietnam and India, in partnership with Citi's Social Finance team, provided the financing to support its day-to-day operations, including the procurement of green coffee beans.

The coffee company has recently doubled its production capacity to 30,000 tonnes per year and plans to expand further. The company sources coffee beans through local traders in Vietnam's Central Highlands. These traders work directly with smallholder farmers, providing production advice and, in some cases, financing for pre-harvest activities. The working-capital facility supports reliable procurement through this supply chain and helps expand dependable market access for smallholder coffee farmers.

Citi's social finance activity in Vietnam also contributes to its goal to finance and facilitate $1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030.

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