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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Science and tech funding disbursement set to accelerate

October 28, 2026 | 12:23
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The Ministry of Science and Technology is making efforts to increase the national disbursement rate of funds allocated to science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation to increase efficiency, and promote innovation and the commercialisation of research results.

The national disbursement rate of funds allocated to sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation reached close to 42 per cent as of October 26, with the local-level sector accounting for almost 38.5 per cent.

This information was released at the conference hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) on October 27, with provincial Departments of Science and Technology attending online.

Science and tech funding disbursement set to accelerate
Photo: MST

The event aimed to assess the status of fund disbursement, share experiences, and address challenges and obstacles in the fields of sci-tech and digital transformation.

Hoang Thi Phuong Luu, director general of the MST’s Department of Planning and Finance, said that as of October 26, the total budgeted expenditure for sci-tech and innovation nationwide stands at around VND52.7 trillion ($2.1 billion). The amount disbursed has reached VND21.7 trillion ($867.6 million), equivalent to 41.2 per cent of the total.

At the local level, the total allocated budget is just over VND28 trillion ($1.12 billion), of which 38.5 per cent has been disbursed, urging local authorities to put greater focus on implementation efforts for the remaining months of the year.

By sector, the disbursement rate at the local level reached 47.15 per cent for sci-tech, 27.5 per cent for innovation, and roughly 30 per cent for digital transformation. Regarding funding sources, the disbursement rate for development investment expenditure stood at almost 44 per cent.

Notably, disbursement results across various localities indicate that many have carried out their assigned tasks, achieving high rates. Seven localities – Thai Nguyen, Hue, Tuyen Quang, Can Tho, Quang Tri, Khanh Hoa, and Danang – have reached a disbursement rate of 50 per cent or higher. Among these, Hue reached 65.2 per cent, and Tuyen Quang reached around the same. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi account for 44 per cent of the total disbursement value for the local government sector.

Based on the above results, participants discussed measures and solutions to accelerate the implementation of tasks during the final months of the year, while ensuring that funds are used for their intended purposes and are linked to specific outcomes.

Under the Law on Science, Technology, and Innovation, state budget allocations for this sector must be utilised in a focused and targeted manner, with an emphasis on the results and effectiveness of the tasks performed.

Regarding the processes and procedures for managing tasks, Decree 267/2025/ND-CP stipulates a maximum period of 120 days – from the deadline for submitting task proposals – to sign the contract for the assignment of a task. Furthermore, the Law on Science, Technology, and Innovation provides that the lead organisation is automatically granted by the state the rights to manage, utilise, and own the results of a task, in proportion to the funding provided by the state budget. This arrangement requires no additional administrative procedures for the transfer of such rights, nor does it entail any obligation for reimbursement.

Regarding organisation of tasks, the MST clarifies the distinction between "commissioned" tasks (top-down, aimed at addressing specific local challenges) and "grant-funded" projects (bottom-up, designed to support businesses in technological innovation). Furthermore, the existing legal framework ensures equitable treatment for all participating entities, regardless of their administrative level.

Regarding digital transformation, the National Digital Transformation Agency stated that Decree 224/2026/NĐ-CP stipulates that if an investor collects price quotations in an open and transparent manner, they shall not be held liable for any violations committed by a supplier concerning the submission of such quotations; furthermore, the detailed design and the cost estimate are to be approved concurrently.

To meet the targets set for 2026, the MST urges localities to promptly review and clearly identify the objective and subjective caused delays in disbursement. Localities should proactively establish management procedures and regulations within the authority of provincial-level People’s Committees, and strengthen engagement with businesses and associations to foster innovation and digital transformation projects.

The disbursement results of 2026, along with their corresponding outputs, will serve as the basis for determining budget allocations for individual ministries, sectors, and localities in the years to come.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) science and technology science and technology, budget budget, state budget state budget, digital transformation innovation innovation, disbursement funds funds,

Themes: Digital Transformation

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