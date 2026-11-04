Vietnam's first homegrown security chip unveiled

Photo: Viettel

Unveiled on November 3, the chip delivers encryption and decryption speeds approximately 15 times faster than a software-only solution performing the same tasks. The VGC v1.0 is the first product developed on Vietnam's domestically designed secure semiconductor platform, marking a step forward in the country's mastery of core technologies for national cybersecurity and digital sovereignty.

The project addresses concerns over potential data exposure associated with reliance on imported chips. By embedding cryptographic functions directly into hardware, the Government Cipher Committee and Viettel Group aim to strengthen Vietnam's control over the design and verification of technologies used to protect sensitive information.

VGC v1.0 contains 300 million transistors in a 10×10 mm package and is fabricated using a 28-nanometre CMOS process. In performance tests, it performed encryption and decryption approximately 15 times faster than a software-only solution carrying out the same tasks.

The first batch passed technical tests and received certification for socioeconomic applications in the first quarter of 2026. Technical safeguards were also applied to protect the design before fabrication, reducing risks of information leakage and reverse engineering.

The Government Cipher Committee's M2 unit established security requirements, developed the cryptographic algorithm, and defined evaluation criteria, while Viettel Semiconductor Centre designed and implemented the chip. Based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture, the underlying platform enables Vietnamese engineers to modify processor designs and reuse established verification processes for future chip generations.

VGC v1.0 has already seen initial deployment in secure USB storage devices for Party, government, and defence agencies. Planned applications include supporting Vietnam's national digital signature certification system, which has more than two million digital certificates in circulation.

Other potential uses span financial data protection, connected cameras and sensors, and critical infrastructure systems in electricity, water, oil and gas, and telecommunications. Products intended to protect state secrets would require further testing and certification under applicable standards.

"Researching, designing and developing secure semiconductor chips is a formidable challenge, requiring years of accumulated expertise, technological capabilities, and highly skilled talent. However, we believe that starting later does not mean accepting dependence on others. With the right strategy, focused resources, and sustained commitment, we can steadily close the gap and move towards mastering technologies of strategic importance to our country," said Tao Duc Thang, chairman and CEO of Viettel Group.

At the launch, the Government Cipher Committee and Viettel Group signed an agreement covering plans for volume production, multicore security chips, specialist workforce development, and testing on real devices. Viettel is also building a semiconductor fabrication plant in Hoa Lac as part of broader efforts to develop domestic capabilities across chip design, manufacturing, and packaging.

Beyond the initial chip, the initiative establishes a foundation for future generations of security hardware, supporting Vietnam's long-term efforts to reduce technological dependence and strengthen control over critical digital technologies.

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