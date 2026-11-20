VSIP BESS. Photo:VSIP

The company announced the development on November 19, following the signing of the direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) with Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in September 2025. Under the agreement, electricity generated from VSIP's rooftop solar panels and integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) is delivered directly to the factory through a dedicated transmission line.

The battery stores surplus electricity when solar generation exceeds demand and releases it when needed, helping balance electricity supply and consumption.

Together with the factory's existing 12,400 rooftop solar panels, the system is expected to meet approximately 75 per cent of the facility's total electricity demand during the first five years of operation.

According to the company, the combined renewable energy system is projected to avoid approximately 20,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions annually, based on Vietnam's grid emission factor of 0.561 tonnes of CO2e per MWh.

LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam is exploring additional power purchase agreements to cover the remaining 25 per cent of its electricity demand.

Jesper Hassellund Mikkelsen, senior vice president of Asia Operations and general manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam, said the project reflected the role of technology and cooperation in expanding renewable energy use in manufacturing.

“By bringing together innovative technology and strong collaboration with our partners, we are turning our renewable energy ambitions into reality and demonstrating what is possible when industry works together,” he said.

Nguyen Phu Thinh, general director of VSIP, said the agreement demonstrated how industrial park developers and manufacturers could cooperate on renewable energy projects.

“The DPPA between the LEGO Group and VSIP is not only a significant milestone for both organisations, but also a powerful testament to how industrial developers and manufacturers can jointly create a new paradigm for sustainable manufacturing,” Thinh said.

The LEGO Group's Vietnam factory began operations in April 2025 as part of the Danish toy maker's expansion in the region.

The battery storage system forms part of the factory's renewable electricity supply arrangements, alongside its existing rooftop solar installation.