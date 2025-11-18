Corporate

Haeco and partners to invest $360 million in Van Don MRO hub

November 18, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Haeco Group, Sun Group, and partners are set to invest $360 million in an aircraft maintenance complex at Van Don International Airport, Quang Ninh, aiming to boost Vietnam’s aviation sector.

On November 17, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh met Richard Sell, CEO of Hong Kong-based Haeco, a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Haeco, part of the UK-headquartered Swire Group, specialises in airframe, engine, and component maintenance, as well as aviation technical training.

Haeco and partners to invest $360 million in Van Don MRO hub

At the meeting, Richard Sell confirmed that Haeco, together with Sun Group and additional partners, intends to develop a large-scale MRO complex in Van Don. The group has recently signed a 15-year contract with a US partner to service its aircraft fleet at the planned facility, which, according to Sell, opens up significant opportunities for more cooperation with Vietnamese and international partners.

Haeco currently operates across the Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, servicing more than 300 airlines and OEMs. The group has 16 subsidiaries, 28 hangars and employs over 16,000 staff worldwide.

“We hope the Vietnamese government, ministries and local authorities will facilitate our investment, particularly in areas such as tax incentives, land access, visas and immigration, housing for experts, and workforce supply,” said Sell.

Deputy Prime Minister Binh reaffirmed that Vietnam welcomes and encourages foreign investment in high-tech sectors.

“All high-tech industries, including aircraft maintenance, enjoy priority policies and incentives. Quang Ninh province and Sun Group have also developed housing projects that can accommodate international experts working in Vietnam,” said Binh.

He called on Haeco to complete investment procedures for the Van Don project and to prioritise training and employing local workers. He also encouraged the group to expand cooperation in other sectors where Haeco and Swire have competitive strengths aligned with Vietnam’s development needs.

“The government stands ready to create the best possible conditions for Swire Group and its member companies, including Haeco, to invest, operate and build long-term, effective partnerships in Vietnam,” Binh said.

Van Don airport welcomes over 300 passengers from France with “vaccine passport” Van Don airport welcomes over 300 passengers from France with “vaccine passport”
New expressway put into use in Quang Ninh province New expressway put into use in Quang Ninh province
Van Don int’l airport to pilot biometric authentication for passengers Van Don int’l airport to pilot biometric authentication for passengers
Report submitted to PM on Quang Ninh's $2.18 billion casino proposal Report submitted to PM on Quang Ninh's $2.18 billion casino proposal
CEO Group unveils its first 5-star resort in Van Don CEO Group unveils its first 5-star resort in Van Don
Van Don complex back on agenda Van Don complex back on agenda

By Thai An

TagTag:
Van Don Van Don International Airport Sun Group Haeco Group

