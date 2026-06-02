Vingroup invests $12.75m in US-based humanoid robot research company

Photo: Vingroup

On May 29, the group's board of directors issued a resolution approving the acquisition of shares in Vinmotion USA, Inc. from VinMotion General Purpose Humanoid Robots Application, Development and Research JSC, a Vingroup subsidiary.

Under the plan, the company will research and develop humanoid robotic products and technology solutions. It also plans to establish a research and development centre in the US to attract global talents and collaborate with universities, research institutions, and leading advanced technology partners worldwide.

Vingroup made its debut in humanoid robotic production in late 2024 with the establishment of VinRobotics. Vingroup holds a 51 per cent stake, while its chairman, Pham Nhat Vuong, owns 39 per cent. The remaining shares are evenly divided between Vuong’s two sons, Pham Nhat Quan Anh and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang.

VinRobotics has so far mastered more than 90 per cent of the core technologies for humanoid robots. The company has also signed two turnkey contracts for robot and AI solutions for VinFast factories, with a total value of approximately VND52 billion ($2 million), expected to be accepted in 2026.

Besides VinRobotics, Vingroup has also expanded its robotics technology ecosystem by establishing VinMotion and VinDynamics.

In 2025, VinMotion introduced the Motion 1 prototype, the first Vietnamese-made humanoid robot developed following just three months of research. Meanwhile, VinDynamics is developing a multi-scenario robotics platform, initially focusing on household and security applications.

Vingroup to set up robotics firm VinMotion Vingroup plans to establish a robotics firm specialising in general purpose humanoid robots, development, and research.

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