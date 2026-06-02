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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vingroup invests $12.75m in US-based humanoid robot research company

June 02, 2026 | 19:19
(0) user say
Vingroup has approved a $12.75 million investment in a US-based humanoid robot and AI technology research company.
Vingroup invests $12.75m in US-based humanoid robot research company
Photo: Vingroup

On May 29, the group's board of directors issued a resolution approving the acquisition of shares in Vinmotion USA, Inc. from VinMotion General Purpose Humanoid Robots Application, Development and Research JSC, a Vingroup subsidiary.

Under the plan, the company will research and develop humanoid robotic products and technology solutions. It also plans to establish a research and development centre in the US to attract global talents and collaborate with universities, research institutions, and leading advanced technology partners worldwide.

Vingroup made its debut in humanoid robotic production in late 2024 with the establishment of VinRobotics. Vingroup holds a 51 per cent stake, while its chairman, Pham Nhat Vuong, owns 39 per cent. The remaining shares are evenly divided between Vuong’s two sons, Pham Nhat Quan Anh and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang.

VinRobotics has so far mastered more than 90 per cent of the core technologies for humanoid robots. The company has also signed two turnkey contracts for robot and AI solutions for VinFast factories, with a total value of approximately VND52 billion ($2 million), expected to be accepted in 2026.

Besides VinRobotics, Vingroup has also expanded its robotics technology ecosystem by establishing VinMotion and VinDynamics.

In 2025, VinMotion introduced the Motion 1 prototype, the first Vietnamese-made humanoid robot developed following just three months of research. Meanwhile, VinDynamics is developing a multi-scenario robotics platform, initially focusing on household and security applications.

Vingroup to set up robotics firm VinMotion Vingroup to set up robotics firm VinMotion

Vingroup plans to establish a robotics firm specialising in general purpose humanoid robots, development, and research.
Qualcomm names 28 startups for 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge Qualcomm names 28 startups for 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge

Qualcomm has shortlisted 28 startups for its 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge, with those selected to receive grants, technical support, and business coaching.
VinDynamics and Schaeffler partner on humanoid robotics VinDynamics and Schaeffler partner on humanoid robotics

The Vietnamese automotive technology unit and German components supplier formed an alliance developing motion systems for bipedal robots.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vingroup robotics Vietnam the US VinMotion

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