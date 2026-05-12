Bayer and the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology sign deal to improve women's healthcare

Signing ceremony between Bayer Vietnam and National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The MoU, signed on May 8, covers 2026-2028. The agreement moves from foundational medical education to deeper clinical integration and comprehensive healthcare innovation, building on successful outcomes from the 2023-2025 period.

The deal reflects a shared vision to address the diverse and complex clinical needs of Vietnamese women at different life stages. The partnership will continue to strengthen initiatives in hormonal contraception, family planning, endometriosis management, and heavy menstrual bleeding treatment, while expanding into new areas.

These include maternal health through specialised nutrition and gestational hypertension management, as well as vaginal infections and menopause care. Through innovative pharmaceuticals and self-care solutions, both parties aim to provide a holistic and seamless healthcare journey for patients.

In line with the 2028 digital health vision, Bayer Vietnam and the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (NHOG) are committed to accelerating digital transformation and international connectivity. The collaboration will prioritise the implementation of telehealth platforms to bridge the gap in access to high-quality medical services, alongside international expert exchange programmes to ensure local medical staff stay at the forefront of global clinical guidelines.

Beyond capacity building, the partnership will focus on generating essential medical data through clinical research and developing standardised guidelines to improve the quality of women's healthcare on a national scale.

This collaboration between the two organisations has been expanded to cover several new key focus areas.

James Alexander, country division head of Pharmaceuticals at Bayer Vietnam said, "At Bayer, women’s healthcare extends far beyond clinical treatment; it is a lifelong commitment through every critical stage of their lives. We are profoundly honoured to continue our partnership with the NHOG, a cornerstone of maternal and reproductive health in Vietnam. This collaboration is deeply meaningful, as it allows us to synergise Bayer’s global medical innovations with the hospital’s exceptional clinical expertise to realise our shared vision."

"Furthermore, Bayer is actively accelerating the introduction of world-class pharmaceutical solutions to the Vietnamese market. Our goal is to empower healthcare professionals with a broader range of safe and effective treatment options, ultimately enhancing the quality of life and wellbeing for women across the country throughout their health journey," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Nguyen Duy Anh, director of the NHOG, explained that this strategic alignment provided the necessary resources to bridge the gap between scientific advancement and community awareness, ensuring that every woman in Vietnam could access modern, professional medical consultancy and life-changing treatments.

The agreement reaffirms the long-term commitment of Bayer Vietnam and the NHOG to strengthening the national healthcare system. Both organisations aim to improve care standards and foster scientific innovation to support better health outcomes for Vietnamese women.

Bayer Vietnam stimulates innovation in core areas Celebrating 50 years of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations, Bayer stands as a German company with a significant contribution to Vietnam’s innovation and sustainable development.

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