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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Health Ministry to implement free health check-ups

May 08, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnam’s Ministry of Health is implementing a programme to provide free periodic health check-ups or screenings for people at least once a year.

On May 6, Vu Manh Ha, Deputy Minister of Health, signed Decision No.1272/QD-BYT approving the plan to implent free periodic health check-ups or screenings at least once a year for the people.

The plan aims to ensure the full implementation of the objectives and tasks related to free periodic health check-ups or screenings at least once a year for the people, as set out in Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW dated September 2025.

Health Ministry to implement free health check-ups
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan met with people at health check-ups in Lao Cai province. Photo: The MoH

Simultaneously, it also aims to ensure the interoperability of periodic health check-up data with the health check-up database; the information system on the management of medical examination and treatment activities, the national health database; and ensure the unified creation of electronic health records integrated into the VNeID application.

The objective of the plan is to ensure that citizens receive free periodic health check-ups or screenings at least once a year according to a schedule and prioritised groups, to detect, prevent, and treat diseases early, reducing the burden of disease and healthcare costs, and to create a national health management database to manage health, ensuring that every citizen receives comprehensive health protection and care throughout their life.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has tasked the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management with completing professional guidelines for routine health check-ups for the public in May.

The Department of Disease Prevention is responsible for coordinating the development of professional guidelines and organising the monitoring, inspection, and supervision of free screening for target groups, to be completed by the end of 2027.

Before May 30, provincial and municipal health departments must finalise plans for periodic health check-ups and screening programmes, as well as the creation of electronic health records for residents, and submit them to local People's Committees for approval.

Health departments, in coordination with departments of education and training and schools, are also tasked with developing and submitting plans for periodic health check-ups and free screenings for residents. They will oversee the review and compilation of resident lists and organise screenings at local health stations or qualified medical facilities within their jurisdictions.

According to the MoH, funding for regular public health check-ups and screenings will be implemented in line with the government decree guiding the Law on Disease Prevention.

Units under the MoH will receive funding from annual state budget allocations and other lawful sources as prescribed.

Regular health check-ups prevent potential disease Regular health check-ups prevent potential disease
Government launches regular health checks alongside food safety crackdown Government launches regular health checks alongside food safety crackdown

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam healthcare health check-ups screenings

Themes: Healthcare Platform

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