TCP extends youth development partnership with CVYF for 2026-2028

The signing between the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation (CVYF) and TCP took place on May 19, marking a milestone in their partnership as both parties commemorate their 70th anniversaries.

The new agreement is built on a shared objective – to continue supporting initiatives that encourage positive living among Vietnamese youth. TCP and CVYF will roll out a series of initiatives through 2028, including supporting the wellbeing of young workers; empowering disadvantaged youth and young people with disabilities who have overcome adversity; honouring young role models who spread positive lifestyles; and creating spaces to attract young people to physical training. The partnership aims to foster a stronger sense of social responsibility among young people.

"The partnership between CVYF and TCP has generated many practical activities with strong resonance among young people and the wider community. Beyond providing resources, TCP has become a true companion partner of the Federation in caring for, supporting, and inspiring Vietnamese youth," said Nguyen Tuong Lam, secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and president of the CVYF.

"The initiatives implemented over the past years have helped spread positive lifestyles, encourage resilience, improve physical wellbeing, strengthen social responsibility, and ignite a spirit of contribution among young people," he added. "These values are especially important as Vietnamese youth today face great opportunities and challenges from digital transformation, international integration, and a rapidly changing social landscape," he added.

Arjaree Suwangool, corporate affairs and communications department director of TCP Group, said, "As TCP marks its 70th anniversary this year, we continue our long-standing commitment to energising local communities to move forward through meaningful and sustainable initiatives. We believe that TCP's value lies in our products and in our ability to spread positive energy, unlock human potential, and support local communities through meaningful initiatives. This agreement with CVYF further reflects TCP's long-term commitment to supporting Vietnamese youth in unlocking their potential, nurturing resilience, inspiring positive living, and strengthening their spirit of contribution to society."

During the 2023-2025 period, TCP and CVYF collaborated on annual initiatives for young people nationwide, including the Worker Programme – Spreading Positive Energy, Light of Vietnam Perseverance, the Noble Youth Journey and Awards, and the Community Sport Yard – Energising Vietnamese Youth. The schemes focused on supporting young workers' wellbeing, honouring resilient young people with disabilities, spreading acts of kindness, and encouraging physical exercise and positive living.

The Light of Vietnam Perseverance honoured 98 outstanding young people with disabilities, each receiving a savings book worth VND10 million ($385). It also supported 10 startup projects led by young people with disabilities, with total funding of VND500 million ($19,200).

The Noble Youth Journey and Awards recognised 60 exemplary young role models across a wide range of fields, from study and scientific research, national defence and security, to production and business, culture and the arts, sports, and volunteer work for the community. Each honoured individual also received a savings book worth VND10 million ($385).

The Worker Programme – Spreading Positive Energy was held in 15 provinces and cities across the country, providing 48,500 free health checkups, consultations, and medicines; setting up more than 350 discounted essential goods booths; and organising 15 music nights along with various lively sports activities featuring nearly 100 football teams and more than 200 sports teams. Thousands of gifts and scholarships worth nearly VND800 million ($30,800) were also presented to young workers and children from disadvantaged backgrounds nationwide through the scheme.

The Community Sport Yard – Energising Vietnamese Youth drive renovated, upgraded, and refreshed 15 sports facilities in 15 provinces and cities from North to South, each with a minimum area of 1,000 square metres and featuring multiple sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, and even pickleball.

These collaborative efforts have reached approximately 200,000 young people across 15 cities and provinces, generated more than 50 million impressions across social media platforms, and involved nearly 100 organisations, units, and partners. These outcomes reflect the joint efforts of both parties in creating practical and sustainable values for Vietnamese youth and the broader community.

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